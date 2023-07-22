3 of the Top-Rated TVs at Sam's Club
If you're in the market for a new TV but don't want to drain your bank account, Sam's Club could be a good place to purchase one.
Sam's Club offers a wide variety of different TVs at various price points. These include budget-friendly models that won't leave you with a large credit card bill, as well as costly luxury models that are sure to enhance your viewing experience.
To help get you started, check out three of the top-rated TVs that Sam's Club currently has on offer.
1. SAMSUNG 65" Class QN850-Series Neo QLED 8K Smart TV -- QN65QN850CFXZA
The SAMSUNG 65" Class QN850 is the top-rated television at Sam's Club, earning a perfect five stars among the five reviewers. Sellers describe top-notch sound quality and a picture so realistic it was like "looking through a window."
The TV, priced at $2,997.99 with a special $300 off promotion available as of July 2023, comes with 8K HDR for the clearest picture imaginable. It's also ultra-slim and comes with a handy solar-cell remote.
Buyers interested in this TV should make sure they shop around for the best price, though. The Samsung website is offering a 2022 version of the same model for $2,399.99 and the Costco website lists it for $999.97, although it's out of stock at Costco.
2. Hisense 55" Class A65H Ultra High Definition 4K Google Smart TV -- 55A65H Series
The Hisense A65H also received a perfect five-star rating from Sam's Club shoppers, this time with four reviews. One viewer said the TV "far exceeded my expectation," and others praised its exceptional price and Dolby vision.
This television is a bargain at just $269.88 from Sam's Club -- especially as that price includes a three-year warranty. Viewers are sure to appreciate both the 4K resolution and the aforementioned Dolby vision which results in sharper colors and crisper details. You'll also benefit from having Google TV and Chromecast built right in so you can easily access your streaming services or even stream directly from your devices.
The price is almost identical to a similar Costco Hisense 55" Class -- A65K Series television, and quite a bit cheaper than a similar model from Best Buy that is priced at $349.99, so you can pick this one up at your next Sam's visit and feel confident you paid a fair price.
3. SAMSUNG 77" Class S90 Series OLED 4K Smart TV -- QN77S90CDFXZA
Another Samsung model makes the list of top-rated TVs at Sam's Club, with the 77" SAMSUNG S90 series TV receiving 21 five-star ratings and a single four-star rating.
Viewers praised the graphics on this model, describing them as "beautiful and very lively." This isn't a surprise as the television is "Pantone Validated," which means that experts at Pantone validated the color to ensure the images on the screen were true to life.
If you want to enjoy all this TV has to offer, including OLED Technology and 4K upscaling, you will pay a hefty price of $3,197.99 at Sam's Club. This is just a tiny bit less than Costco's price of $3,199.99. Sam's is offering a five-year protection plan included with the TV. Costco is offering just three years of protection, but it's also throwing in free mounting.
These are some of the top-rated TVs out there, so be sure to check them out. But, whatever TV you buy, be sure to compare prices and check ratings to find the best product at a price that's right for you.
