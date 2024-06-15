3 Overlooked Perks of a Sam's Club Plus Membership
Want to trim your spending when buying groceries and household goods? A warehouse club membership lets you access member-exclusive deals that could save you money. Many shoppers effectively honor their budgets thanks to warehouse clubs like Sam's Club.
Sam's Club has two membership options to choose from: Club ($50 per year) and Plus ($110 per year). A Plus membership includes more benefits that can improve your shopping experience.
Let's review some of the most overlooked perks included with a Sam's Club Plus membership so you can decide if investing in a premium annual membership is worthwhile.
1. Shop early to beat the crowds
Being a Sam's Club Plus member can help you avoid crowds. Plus members can visit during early shopping hours before the retailer opens to all shoppers. Exact hours vary by club, so check with your local club to learn more. This benefit could make your shopping experience less stressful and reduce your time spent at the club.
2. Most online purchases ship for free
Of course, you can shop at your local club. But you can also order items to be shipped directly to your home using the Sam's Club website or mobile app. If you're a Sam's Club Plus member, most items ordered online qualify for free shipping.
Club members can also benefit from free shipping, but the items eligible to ship for free are quite limited. Items marked "Free Shipping Plus" ship free for Plus members. By taking advantage of this valuable perk, you can keep more money in your checking account.
3. Free curbside pickup
Here's another membership perk you may not realize exists: curbside pickup. You can purchase eligible items using the Sam's Club website or mobile app and pick up your completed order at your local club. You don't even have to leave your car.
This is a free service available to all Sam's Club Plus members. Regular Club members can use this perk but must pay $4 per order. Items that qualify for this service are marked as "Pickup."
Here's how to use this service:
- Add eligible items to your curbside pickup order.
- Complete the checkout process and pay for your order.
- When your order is ready, park in a Curbside Pickup spot and check in using the mobile app.
- A staff member will bring out your order and load the items into your car.
How to decide if a Sam's Club Plus membership is right for you
If you're working hard to reach financial goals, you might consider joining Sam's Club to shop deals that help you keep more money in your pocket. If you're unsure whether a Club or Plus membership is the best option, review the benefits provided and compare membership fees.
While the extra perks of a Plus membership can provide value, they won't be of interest to everyone. You should also assess your budget to decide if the more costly membership fee is something you can afford.
Here's one final tip: Use a credit card that earns rewards when you shop. You can earn cash back when swiping your credit card to pay for everyday essentials. Review our list of the best cash back credit cards to learn more about the benefits of these rewards credit cards.
