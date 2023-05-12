3 Reasons I Try to Avoid Taking My Kids to Costco

The $120 a year I spend on my Costco executive membership is more than worth the cost. That membership gives me 2% back on all Costco purchases. And given the amount of shopping I do, I end up with a lot of cash back in my pocket.

But while Costco is a store I tend to visit on a weekly basis, most of the time, I make a point to go there without my kids. Here's why.

1. They tend to want to try everything

A big perk of shopping at Costco is getting to sample different foods as you roam the aisles. My kids happen to love Costco samples. But often, when I'm doing my Costco shopping, I'm in a bit of a hurry. And I don't always have time to stop at every station for my kids to stuff their faces.

Plus, sometimes, the kind Costco employees who work these stations will generously give my kids extra servings of the snacks they're sampling. That can sometimes be problematic if we're picking up dinner at Costco -- namely because then my kids will fill up on junk and won't actually eat dinner.

2. They tend to beg for toys

Costco's toy aisle is loaded with fun items that appeal to my kids. And on occasion, I'll let them pick one board game or sports item (like a soccer ball) that they can share.

But here's a secret -- I have a hard time saying no to my kids. And often, when they ask for toys at Costco, I do say no.

I don't like being in that position, but I also don't enjoy having extra charges on my credit card for arts and craft kits and puzzles when it's not a birthday or holiday. And so it's sometimes easier for me to just leave my kids at home.

3. They insist on eating at the food court when they're hungry

You'll commonly hear that it's not a good idea to go grocery shopping when you're hungry. Well, here's an even worse idea -- going grocery shopping with your kids when they're hungry.

Every time we go to Costco at an hour that could, conceivably, overlap with lunch or dinner, my kids insist on getting something from the food court. And while I could always exercise my parental right to say no, it's not easy.

Costco's food court definitely makes for a nice, cheap meal, so there's that perk. But do I love the idea of feeding my kids hot dogs for lunch? Not exactly.

In fact, now that my kids are older and have discovered soda, I especially feel that I have to keep them away from the Costco food court at all costs. Their math knowledge is robust enough to know that $1.50 for a hot dog and soda is a deal that's too good to pass up.

I love my kids with all of my heart. But that doesn't mean that bringing them with me to Costco is always the best idea. And so I make a point to try to do most of my Costco runs while they're in school or otherwise occupied. It's just easiest all around.