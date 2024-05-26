3 Sam's Club Membership Perks That Costco Doesn't Have

Many shoppers rave about the deals they score at warehouse clubs. Investing in a Sam's Club or Costco membership could help you keep your spending in check while you stock up on groceries and everyday household goods.

But if you're not yet a member of either club, you may be trying to decide which retailer is the better fit for you. Beyond considering which company has clubs near your home, consider the membership perks offered. I'll explain three membership perks that are unique to Sam's Club.

1. Curbside pickup

Life gets busy, so there isn't always time to shop. Curbside pickup is one standout membership feature that Sam's Club offers. Members can shop online using the Sam's Club website or mobile app and later pick up their order at their local club -- all without leaving their vehicle.

This service is free for Plus members ($110 per year to join). However, Club members ($50 per year to join) can pay a $4 fee to use this service. Luckily, an affordable fee like this won't significantly impact your next credit card statement.

Here's how to use Curbside Pickup:

Add curbside pickup-eligible items to your order. Prepay for your order when checking out online. When your order is ready, park in a Curbside Pickup spot and check in using the app. A staff member will load your order into your car.

2. Scan & Go

Sam's Club offers its Scan & Go service to all shoppers, regardless of their membership type. This service allows you to scan products as you shop using the Sam's Club mobile app.

The app keeps a running tally of the items you've scanned and your cart total -- which can help you avoid overspending. Once you finish shopping, you can pay electronically and skip the regular checkout line.

Here's how to use Scan & Go:

Scan each item's barcode using the Scan & Go feature in the Sam's Club app. Complete the checkout and payment process when you're done shopping. Show your digital recipe to a team member on your way out the door.

3. Early shopping hours

If you've ever been to a warehouse club, you know how busy it can get. Navigating the club when it's packed with other shoppers can be more difficult. One feature that Sam's Club offers is early shopping hours. However, this benefit is exclusive to Sam's Club Plus members.

During specific early shopping hours, Plus members can shop before Club members are allowed to enter the store. Shopping during these earlier hours can help you reduce the time spent shopping and waiting in line. Exact hours vary by club, so it's best to check your local club's hours of operation so you know what to expect.

Get the most out of your warehouse club membership perks

Paying a yearly fee for a warehouse club membership may benefit your finances. You can score great discounts that help you keep more money in your checking account. But make sure you're using the membership perks provided to maximize the value you receive.

If you're considering joining a warehouse club, review the benefits first. It's also best to compare the membership options to choose a suitable membership that fits your needs. Investing in a premium-level membership may be worthwhile if you value premium benefits. For additional financial tips, check out our personal finance resources.