3 Signs You Should Steer Clear of Dollar Store Shopping
KEY POINTS
- If you tend to have a hard time passing up low-priced items, dollar stores may present too much temptation.
- Online shopping at the Dollar Tree usually isn't very good, so you may not want to shop there if you prefer to buy from the comfort of home.
- You may be able to get better deals on many items from other stores -- especially Costco and Sam's Club.
The Dollar Tree and other dollar stores offer items at very low prices. This can be great for your bank account if you are on a strict budget. However, while the things you can buy at Dollar Tree may not cost a ton of money, this doesn't mean it's a good idea for everyone to grab their credit cards and head to their local $1-or-less shop.
In fact, here are three big signs that this kind of shopping isn't right for you and that you should steer clear of dollar stores entirely.
1. You tend to overspend on low-priced items
One of the really attractive features of dollar stores is that each item costs very little. If you shop at the Dollar Tree, for example, most things are priced at $1.25.
The problem is, if you buy a ton of items that cost $1.25, this can really add up -- especially if you are visiting dollar stores regularly. Unfortunately, many people have a hard time not impulse buying when those things only cost a buck.
Take note of what you tend to leave your local dollar store with. If you come out with only the things you needed that were on your list, then you have no reason not to keep going back.
But if you have a cart full of random unnecessary impulse purchases like LED candles when you already have dozens at home or fancy face scrubs when your beauty-products cabinet is already overflowing, it may be time to step back and stop your shopping trips for a while until you can trust yourself not to overspend.
2. You prefer shopping online
If you tend to purchase most or all of your stuff online, dollar stores probably aren't for you. They usually aren't set up to allow you to just buy what you need and ship it at an affordable price.
The Dollar Tree, for example, generally requires you to buy at least a case of anything you're purchasing on its website. So if you want a pair of skeleton hands for your halloween decor, you would actually need to purchase 30 pairs of them for a whopping $37.50 if you bought them online. Shipping would also cost you an additional $9.99.
With such unfavorable terms for web purchases, it makes little sense to indulge in dollar store shopping unless you plan to visit the store.
3. You can get better deals at other stores
Finally, you should avoid visiting Dollar Tree or other dollar stores if you can get better deals on the things you're buying elsewhere. This is especially likely if you are a member of a warehouse club like Costco or Sam's Club where you tend to get good bargains by buying in bulk.
Say, for example, you were considering buying toilet paper. The Dollar Tree has a four-pack of Scott Comfort Plus for $1.25 that has 48.8 square feet of paper. That comes to around $2.56 per 100 square feet. Costco, on the other hand, offers Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue for $1.65 per square foot online (and for even less in store).
You should compare prices on things you buy regularly to see if the Dollar Tree really does offer the best bargains for your budget. If you find it doesn't -- or if you tend to splurge too much at dollar stores or are disappointed you can't shop online -- then steering clear of dollar stores could be the best bet for your personal finances.
