3 Things New BJ's Members Need to Know

BJ's Wholesale Club provides discounted prices on bulk items, which means you may get to keep more money in your bank account if you shop there. But there's a lot to know about your warehouse club membership to make the most of your membership fees if you've just joined.
Here are a few key things to be aware of, so you can keep your credit card bills down and shop as smartly as possible.
1. You can use coupons
One of the most important things that you need to know is that BJ's allows you to use manufacturer coupons. This may come as a surprise if you have previously been a member of any other warehouse club. That's because neither Sam's Club nor Costco accept coupons from manufacturers.
BJ's also offers coupons of its own, including BJ's Digital Coupons and Clipless coupons. You can combine different coupon offers when you shop there, but the total value of your coupons cannot exceed the value of the item.
Still, the fact that BJ's accepts coupons is a huge advantage that can help you save money, and you should take advantage of it whenever you can. You can clip coupons for items you're interested in from the Sunday paper, print them from manufacturer websites, or even buy them online from websites such as Sunday Coupon Inserts.
2. BJ's offers free pickup
BJ's provides Free Pickup Today as a service for anyone with an in-club membership (Online Access memberships don't qualify). There is no extra cost for free pickup of your items, and you can schedule the time you want to get them.
This is also not on offer at every warehouse club. Sam's Club provides free curbside pickup only for Plus members. Standard Sam's Club members must pay a $4 fee.
Free curbside pickup can be a great option for your personal finances because when you order your items in advance, you don't have to walk through the warehouse club and be tempted by impulse buys.
3. You're limited in how many people you can share membership with
Your BJ's card can't be used by others, and there is a limit on how many additional people you can provide shopping privileges for.
Specifically, if you have a Club Card or The Club+ Card Membership, you're allowed to add one additional household member without paying any extra fees and can add up to three supplemental members for a fee. Business Members are allowed to add one supplemental member for no charge and up to seven supplemental members for an extra fee. The fee is $30.00.
BJ's members are also only allowed to bring two guests when they shop and must purchase items for their guests, as those guests don't have purchasing privileges.
By understanding these facts, you can maximize your savings by using coupons and taking advantage of free pickup -- and you can also make sure you don't break the rules of your warehouse club membership. Being a more informed BJ's shopper will help you save money.
