3 Tips to Avoid Impulse Buys at Costco

Key points Since Costco rotates its inventory, it can be tempting to scoop up new finds.

If you're on a budget, it's important to avoid impulse buys while doing your bulk shopping.

You can steer clear of impulse purchases at Costco by leaving your credit cards at home, sticking to shopping a limited number of aisles, and avoiding seasonal displays.

If it weren't for Costco, my credit card bills would easily be a few hundred dollars higher each month. That's because I routinely buy bulk produce, dairy products, household essentials, and snacks at Costco at a much lower price point than I'd find at my regular supermarket or local big-box store.

But there's a trap I tend to fall into in the course of visiting Costco, and it's buying things that aren't on my shopping list. See, Costco tends to rotate its inventory by season. And so around the holidays, for example, you might find a host of delicious peppermint goodies. And in the late spring, you might find cute swimsuits or beach gear.

Costco also commonly adds new products to its rotation. And if you love food like I do and you come across a new cracker or dip, you might be tempted to throw it into your oversized shopping cart -- even if it wasn't originally on your list.

Now it's one thing to give into the occasional temptation at Costco. But too many impulse buys could bust your budget. So if you've fallen into that trap before, here's how to avoid impulse purchases at Costco going forward.

1. Only shop with cash

Swiping a credit card at Costco could mean scoring a nice amount of cash back on your purchases. But when you have a credit card at your disposal, you give yourself the option to spend more than anticipated. If you want to take that option off the table and avoid impulse purchases, only shop at Costco with cash. Make a list of the things you need, estimate their cost, and bring enough cash to cover those buys alone.

2. Stay out of aisles you don't need to visit

There may be a delicious new selection of Brie and Gruyere if you wander down the Costco cheese aisle. But if cheese isn't on your list, stay out of that aisle. In fact, make a point to only hit the aisles with items you're seeking out that day. The more you wander, the more you might be tempted.

3. Steer clear of seasonal displays

My Costco has a specific area where it tends to put out a seasonal display. Most recently, it featured a host of Valentine's Day items. And because I decided to check it out, I wound up impulse-buying a three-pound red velvet cheesecake.

If your Costco has a similar setup, then a good way to avoid unplanned buys is to stay away from those seasonal displays. Costco is very good at setting up seasonal items to look appealing, and its low price points might tempt you to stretch your budget for an item you don't need. Just take it from the person who now has a three-pound cheesecake sitting in her fridge (and who will likely need a week-long dairy detox once she's done consuming it).

If you've fallen victim to impulse buys at Costco, you're not alone -- I do it all the time. But if you'd rather save your money, follow these tips to stop buying items you weren't planning on. Doing so could be much better for your wallet -- and also, in some cases, your stomach.