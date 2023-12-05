3 Unexpected Ways to Save on Holiday Travel This Season
During the last few weeks of the year, many people travel to visit family and friends for the holidays. It's likely no surprise that travel expenses can be more costly around the holidays because of increased demand. But that doesn't mean you must go broke when traveling this time of year. Let me suggest a few unexpected ways to save on holiday travel.
1. Consider getting a new credit card to meet a welcome offer
Many credit card issuers promote welcome offers to attract new cardholders. You could earn a sizable cash back, points, or miles bonus when getting a new credit card if you meet the minimum spend within the required timeframe.
When you anticipate making more costly purchases, like planned holiday travel reservations, it can be easier to meet minimum spending requirements quickly. If you still need to book an expensive flight or hotel stay for the upcoming holidays, this may be a strategy worth using. But make sure you allow enough time for your new credit card to arrive.
Once you earn your welcome offer, you may be able to pay yourself back as a statement credit, which could reduce your credit card bill. Some credit cards allow cardholders to redeem their rewards for cash back to their bank accounts.
But before adding a new credit card to your wallet, consider whether you can comfortably afford to meet the minimum spend and pay off your bill without incurring costly interest. It's also wise to learn how the card earns rewards, so you have a plan for how to redeem your welcome offer rewards before you apply for the card.
2. Travel on the actual holiday
For many people, it's preferable to arrive at their destination at least a day or two before the holiday. But that can be expensive and stressful, because most travelers have the same idea. If you're open to the idea of traveling on the actual holiday, it could offer significant savings, especially when it comes to airfare costs.
If you're celebrating Christmas with far-away friends, this year could provide the perfect opportunity to do this since the holiday is on a Monday. Arriving on Monday and then staying for a few days after Christmas could be much cheaper than arriving the weekend before.
If you still need to buy an airline ticket, it's worthwhile to research prices to see if you can keep more money in the bank with this strategy. Using a flight price comparison tool like Google Flights offers an easy way to compare multiple flight options quickly.
3. Review credit card offers before making a last-minute reservation
I'm a big fan of credit card offers. You can use programs like Amex Offers and Chase Offers to activate money-saving deals.
Recently, I've seen several offers for popular hotel chains. After activating an offer and using your credit card to pay for your stay, you could get a discount on the total cost of your booking. You will likely be required to book your stay directly with the hotel.
You must use an eligible credit card to pay for your hotel stay. Usually, a discount will be provided as a statement credit to your credit card account. This could be an excellent way to get a better deal if you must make a last-minute hotel reservation during the holiday season.
It may take time for a statement credit to hit your account. It's best to review the offer details for more information. In the long run, this strategy could offer savings.
Get creative when looking for ways to save on holiday travel
If you're traveling during the busy holiday season, expect higher prices. But don't assume you must skip traveling for the holidays. Think outside the box to find ways to save money on travel costs. For more ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.
