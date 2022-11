3 Ways Dollar Stores Can Make the Holidays Less Expensive for You

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

You may want to pop over in the coming weeks.

Key points

You may not want to purchase holiday gifts at a dollar store.

You can still find plenty of holiday essentials, like stocking stuffers, cards, and gift wrapping materials, at a competitive price point.

If you're deep in the throes of your holiday shopping, you may have certain stores you want to hit in the course of buying gifts. Target might be a big one on your list, as might Costco. You might even decide to purchase some of your gifts online if Amazon has prices that are hard to compete with.

Now one store that may not be on your list for holiday gift buying is your local dollar store. Unless money is extremely tight, you're probably looking to spend a little more than $1 (or, in the case of some stores, $1.25) per gift you shower a family member or friend with.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't head over to your local dollar store during the holidays. Doing so could save you a lot of money on smaller holiday purchases whose cost can really add up. In fact, here are three items you're likely to need for the holidays that your dollar store probably has available on the cheap.

1. Stocking stuffers

It's fun to fill kids' stockings with small token gifts, and your dollar store can be a great place to find them. You might also find low-cost candy items that can go into those stockings.

Now you may have been warned not to purchase food at dollar stores due to lower quality. But actually, dollar stores frequently carry well-known brands -- the same ones you might find at your local grocery store. So as long as you check expiration dates, you should feel comfortable buying holiday candy at a lower price point.

2. Gift bags and wrapping paper

Chances are, you're not just handing your kids gifts in the boxes they come in. Part of the fun is watching them unwrap presents. If you want to spend less on wrapping paper, head to your local dollar store. You're likely to find a range of holiday designs.

Meanwhile, if you don't enjoy the process of wrapping gifts, or you're just plain terrible at it (no judgment there, it can be tricky), you can load up on holiday gift bags at your local dollar store instead. You might find bags in a nice range of sizes, too.

3. Holiday cards

Some people send out customized holiday cards with family photos. If that's not how you want to roll, but you still want to send good wishes to some important people in your life, you can scoop up holiday cards at your local dollar store. You're apt to spend a lot less than what you'd pay at a supermarket or stationery store.

Whether money has gotten tight due to inflation or you're simply trying to be more frugal in light of recession concerns, if you want to keep your holiday spending to a minimum, it pays to see what items your local dollar store can help you check off your list. Stopping in could result in a much lower credit card tab -- and less financial stress as you navigate the holiday season.