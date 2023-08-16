3 Ways for Teachers to Save Money on Classroom Supplies
KEY POINTS
- Teachers commonly dip into their own pockets to pay for classroom materials.
- Shopping at dollar stores and taking advantage of reward programs could lead to some savings.
- You also shouldn't hesitate to ask for donations.
The average public school teacher in the United States earns an annual salary of $56,937, according to Salary.com. And while some educators bring home a higher paycheck, for the most part, teaching is generally not considered to be a particularly lucrative profession.
What makes things even tougher for teachers is that many have to cover the cost of classroom supplies on their own. The National Education Association reports that well over 90% of teachers pay for classroom materials out of pocket. And this year, teachers are expected to spend an average of $820 on classroom supplies.
Meanwhile, teachers can claim a deduction on their taxes for educator expenses. But this year, that deduction maxes out at $300 per person. Given what the typical teacher is expected to spend, there's clearly a huge gap. And even so, a deduction won't give you all of your money back -- just a portion in the form of tax savings.
If you're a teacher, now's the time when you may be at risk of racking up large credit card bills to prepare your classroom for the upcoming academic year. But these moves might help you reap some savings.
1. Hit the dollar store
There's no reason to spend $3 to $4 on a box of crayons at Target when you can buy a similar box at the dollar store for, well, $1 (or in some cases, just over $1). There's a good chance that many of the items you need for your classroom are available at the dollar store, but shop there early -- before all of the other teachers in your area empty the shelves.
2. Take advantage of teacher reward programs
Some stores, like Staples, offer special reward programs for teachers that allow you to earn cash back on your purchases. In fact, Staples has a program where parents can shop and earn rewards for the teacher of their choice. Encouraging the families in your class to sign up could result in cash you can use to restock your classroom during the year as needed.
3. Ask for donations to build a free classroom library
Many teachers maintain a classroom library so students have books available to read during quiet periods or bring them home as part of different homework assignments. But it costs money to buy books, even if you purchase them used.
Before you spend a fortune on books for your classroom, ask the parents in your classroom if they have unwanted books you can have. And ask your friends who are parents as well. If you're a first grade teacher and have friends with third and fourth graders who don't have younger siblings, they may be more than happy to unload the extra books that are just sitting in their garages in boxes.
Some local libraries partner with schools to recycle older books, too. It pays to reach out and see what's available.
Teachers give a lot to their students -- and that includes some of their pay. If you normally spend a lot of money on classroom supplies, be sure to see if these tips lead to some savings.
