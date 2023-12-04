3 Ways to Lower Your Grocery Bills in 2024
KEY POINTS
- Stock up on non-perishables when they're discounted.
- Buy groceries your household eats frequently in bulk.
- Plan out your meals -- but don't assume you'll become a gourmet cook overnight.
There are certain household expenses that are pretty much unavoidable. We all have to pay for shelter, whether in the form of a rent check or mortgage payment, and we all have to put food on the table.
As of October, the cost of groceries was still up 2.1% on an annual basis, according to that month's Consumer Price Index. And chances are, that means you're still spending a small fortune to make sure your household is fed.
Thankfully, though, there are steps you can take to save money on groceries in the new year. Here are a few worth trying out.
1. Buy non-perishables on sale -- but be on the lookout for best-by dates
Chances are, your family eats its fair share of things like cereal, pasta, and rice. These are great items to buy when they're marked down because you can save a bundle and not have to worry about them spoiling right away.
At the same time, you do need to pay attention to best-by dates for products like these, because they're not designed to last forever. And you probably don't want to serve your family stale-tasting food just to save a few bucks.
2. Buy grocery staples in bulk -- but be careful with meat and produce
If there are specific items your family eats a lot of, then it could pay to buy them in bulk quantities. You don't even necessarily need a membership to a warehouse club store to take advantage of this option. Often, supermarkets will have items available in bulk, as will big-box stores like Target and Walmart.
But while it can make a lot of sense to buy household staples in bulk, be careful with certain items in particular -- namely, meat and produce. Unless it's something like cold cuts, meat can turn on you pretty quickly. So if you're buying chicken thighs in bulk, make sure you'll be able to cook or freeze them within a few days.
The same goes for fruits and vegetables. A carton of strawberries can look beautiful one day only to turn moldy 48 hours later. And while you can freeze produce, you might lose some of the quality and nutritional value in the process.
3. Be realistic about the meals you plan to cook -- and buy ingredients accordingly
Planning meals ahead of time is a great way to keep your grocery costs down. But it's also important to be realistic about the meals you have the time to make -- and the meals your family will be willing to eat.
You might get the idea to make fish fillets with scalloped potatoes on the side. If your kids won't eat fish and they'll only consume potatoes in French fry form, then that meal might end up going to waste.
Similarly, don't buy ingredients for an elaborate dish if your work schedule is such that you commonly only have 20 or 30 minutes to cook. Instead, keep things simple so you don't wind up wasting ingredients.
It's natural to want to save as much money as you can at the supermarket. Use these tips to lower your grocery spending and put extra money in your savings account in the new year.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.