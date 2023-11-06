3 Ways to Save $100 in November
KEY POINTS
- Don't be tempted by pre-Black Friday deals.
- Go light on your Thanksgiving spending.
- Pick up a seasonal side hustle to boost your bank account.
It's hard to believe that we've reached the second-to-last month of 2023. But at this point, stores are blasting Christmas music, supermarkets are advertising turkey specials, and just about everyone is starting to fall deep into holiday mode.
At a time like this, you might assume that adding an extra $100 to your savings account is a tall order. But here's how you can boost your cash reserves by $100 this month without breaking a sweat.
1. Steer clear of pre-Black Friday deals
In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, you're apt to come across your share of deals from a variety of retailers. Costco, for example, has a host of sales running right now through Nov. 12 specifically.
If you're serious about growing your savings in November, don't rush to capitalize on those deals unless there's an item on your holiday list available at a discounted price. It can be tempting to stock up on fun kitchen gadgets or holiday sweets when they're marked down. But if those aren't things you need, the simple act of resisting temptation could help you meet your year-end savings goal.
2. Cut back on some of your Thanksgiving expenses
In 2022, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 was $64.05, according to Farm Bureau data. But if you're hosting a larger crowd or you're someone who tends to go all out for Thanksgiving, then your 2022 tab may have been much higher. And you may be facing comparable costs in 2023.
If you're looking for a way to save $100 this month, one thing you can do is go lighter on your Thanksgiving spending. Instead of buying desserts from the higher-end bakery in town, get them from Costco, or ask friends to bake.
In fact, there's nothing wrong with making this year's Thanksgiving dinner a potluck affair if you're trying to boost your savings. Assign each guest a side dish, appetizer, dessert, or beverage so you're not stuck paying for every single grocery item on your list. And if you don't feel comfortable outsourcing so many food items (say, you want to be mindful of allergies), at least ask guests to BYOB so you're not spending a small fortune on wine.
3. Take on a seasonal side hustle
You may not have the desire to work a side gig all year round. But if you're willing to hustle a bit in November, you might manage to pad your savings nicely.
This is a time when many people are eager to find unique gifts for friends and family. If you're a baker or crafter, you can try to sell your wares and add your profits to your bank account.
You can also look at doing things like house-sitting or driving for a ride-hailing service in the coming weeks. People may be more apt to need the former due to Thanksgiving travel. And many people may be flying in to see family for the holiday, so if you live near an airport, you might manage to earn $100 by driving for a service like Uber over the long weekend alone.
Having an extra $100 in your savings could help you approach the new year with more financial confidence. And these moves could be your ticket to that extra cash.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.