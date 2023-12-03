4 Common Mistakes That Cost You More on Beauty Products
KEY POINTS
- Studies show that consumers respond best to attractively packaged products.
- Advertisements are rarely based in reality.
- Celebrity endorsements mean almost nothing.
It's no secret that we're a society that appreciates physical beauty. Companies cash in on that by appealing to our insecurities, promising to deliver results that will change the way the rest of the world sees us and how we view ourselves. The truth is, it's mostly hype.
While there are products that are proven to help us look our best, there's no reason to overpay for them. Here are four common mistakes we make as we shop for beauty products.
1. Paying for packaging
No matter how rational you are in everyday life, there can be an emotional aspect to making purchases. According to a 2013 study published in the journal Psychology & Marketing, researchers used an fMRI machine to measure the brain activity of participants as they viewed different types of packaging.
The study found that there was more intense brain activity when participants viewed attractive packaging than when they looked at neutral packaging. Looking at attractive packaging also caused the brain areas associated with rewards to become more active, while the less attractive packaging stimulated the area of the brain connected with negative emotions.
It may sound silly, but many of our purchasing decisions are based on what a product looks like and how the packaging makes us feel. Do we feel as if we're buying a "prestige" product due to the way it looks? Are we willing to pay more for a product because it's sold to us in a more attractive package?
One way you may be spending more than necessary on beauty products is by caring how that product looks displayed on your vanity or bathroom sink. Ask yourself if there's any good reason to risk going into debt because a product is pretty to look at.
2. Buying into advertising
Think of the last perfume or cologne commercial you saw. Undoubtedly, everyone was unnaturally gorgeous, the setting was perfect, and the implied promise was that you could have this beautiful life by wearing that particular perfume or cologne.
The more a company pours into advertising, the more it's going to charge for a product. And for those who believe the ads, it makes sense to pay more for a "quality" product. The issue is that advertising is all about creating attractive images, subtly making people believe that they can change their lives by making specific purchases. None of it is grounded in reality.
The next time you're about to purchase a product, ask yourself if you're sure it's worth the hit to your personal finances. Also, do yourself the favor of researching similar products to learn if there's something that would work just as well or better but at a lower price.
3. Believing a celebrity spokesperson
When you see a celebrity in their 60s who looks no older than 40, it's not because they rub a particular cream on their skin or use a certain brand of makeup. They're likely having procedures done to keep them looking fresh (and younger than their years).
When a celebrity adds their name to a beauty product, it's often because they have a stake in the company. It benefits them and their bank accounts to make you believe they're endorsing a miracle product. It's totally self-serving and not at all realistic.
A better way to find out if a product works as promised is to check online reviews posted by real people who've tried it out on their own. That 68-year-old with nary a wrinkle on their face is not a reliable source.
4. Paying for multiple products instead of buying one that does it all
Beauty products can be confusing, especially as you read about what you "need." The list can feel a mile long, and purchasing each of those products separately is enough to make you wonder if you need a home equity line of credit to pay for it all.
Instead, look for a single product that does it all. For example, we found Naturium's Vitamin C Super Serum Plus for $26 at Naturium's online store and Target. For that price, you get a product with vitamin C, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and niacinamide. That means a single product delivers the ingredients you need to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth and brighten the appearance of your skin, and help protect your skin from environmental stressors.
Sure, you could purchase each of those products separately, but why spend the extra money?
No product is designed to make you look like a different person, but many can help you look like the best version of yourself. And really, isn't that all any of us is looking for?
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.