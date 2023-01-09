4 Household Items I Always Buy at the Dollar Tree

Have you visited your local Dollar Tree lately?

I am a huge fan of Dollar Tree. This bargain-priced store has enabled me to entertain my child for hours. I've also been able to decorate and organize my house without giving my credit cards a huge workout.

While I purchase products of all kinds at Dollar Tree, there are four household items I absolutely buy there every time. Here's what they are.

1. Storage containers

I really try to maintain an organized house (although with a three-year-old and eight-month-old, that's not as easy as it seems).

Storage bins are crucial to my efforts, as I keep everything from toys to apple sauces in labeled containers so I can quickly see what I do (and don't) have, and so I can make sure everything is in its place.

For a long time, I was spending a lot of money buying different bins and containers for the items I wanted to organize. Once I discovered Dollar Tree had a great selection of baskets and other kinds of storage tools, it was a game changer.

With options of all sizes, colors, and materials at Dollar Tree, I rarely look elsewhere for containers when I go on an organizing binge.

2. Candy

I don't like to keep a lot of candy in the house, but I have a few favorites, including Hundred Grand bars. These are really hard to find in most stores for some unknown reason, but Dollar Tree carries them and I can pick up a sleeve of them for just $1.25. Pretty much every time I'm at the Tree, these end up in my cart.

We've also purchased lollipops from Dollar Tree too, as those are treats we give to my son occasionally -- and the Dollar Tree ones are just the right size for him to enjoy without making me feel guilty for allowing him too much sugar.

3. Soap

We actually get two different kinds of soap from Dollar Tree. We stock up on hand soap and we also buy Yardley's bar soap for our soap that we use in the shower.

The prices on these products are better at Dollar Tree than at many other places we tend to go -- and the products are much higher quality than you would think would be possible given the cost. That's especially true of the Yardley's Activated Charcoal soap which I've seen for nearly $8 at Walmart, but which can be had at the Tree for a bargain-basement price of $1.25.

Dollar Tree has a huge selection of all different kinds of soap, so it's worth checking them out before you spend more elsewhere. Cheaper soap will get you just as clean.

4. Picture frames

I frame a lot of pictures and frames can be very expensive -- but not if you buy them at Dollar Tree. While their frames don't feel very heavy or substantial, the look of them is great.

Since my pictures tend to be on mantels or shelves where you see but don't touch them, I'm happy to pay only $1.25 for my frames. They look much more expensive than they are, and since people aren't picking them up, there'd be no way to guess they cost only around $1.

Each of these four items is a great bargain at Dollar Tree and if you're in need of any of them, check out your local store to see if you can save.