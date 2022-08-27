4 Little-Known Perks of Your Netflix Subscription

Over the past few years, Netflix has quietly rolled out new entertainment features.

Key points

If you're into video games, quick comedy pieces, international films, or anime, a Netflix subscription gives you access.

Subscription prices are based on the number of features you're looking for.

If inflation has you rethinking how much you spend on entertainment each month, Netflix may provide you with a lower-cost option. When we think of Netflix, it's easy to think of scripted shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Bridgerton. What's less known are four other cool perks the giant streaming service offers. Here, we take a look at those.

Video games

Late last year, Netflix released a handful of video games available only to subscribers. At the time, these games could not be found on the Netflix app but had to be downloaded individually from the Play Store. Today, the Netflix app includes Netflix Games on the home screen, and players can download them from there.

Here's what you'll need before you can play:

An Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later, or

iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later

An active Netflix subscription

Internet connection

Sufficient storage space on your device

New games are rolled out regularly, meaning there's always a new gaming experience from which to choose.

Fast Laughs

Also launched in 2021 was Fast Laughs, a TikTok-inspired feed of funny videos. On your mobile device, Fast Laughs is smack dab in the middle of the bottom navigation bar. If you've ever watched a TikTok video, Fast Laughs will feel familiar. You can swipe to the following video, react by pushing a button, share content, or save it to your device.

If you're checking Fast Laughs out on your television, you'll need to go to your homepage to find the opt-in feature between rows six through 12. Rather than swipe to the next video, you'll use your remote control to see more.

Fast Laughs is designed to make users smile while also introducing them to Netflix shows they may not be aware exists. Due to mature content, Fast Laughs does not show up on a kids’ profiles, so you don't have to worry about the kiddos if you've configured their Netflix settings to block mature content.

International programming

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you may have noticed more foreign films and shows. That's because the streaming giant has access to the most popular entertainment from around the globe. Like American movies and shows, international programs are broken down by genre. If you're in the mood for a K-Drama, crime show, or sci-fi series, you can go straight to that category. It's a money-saving way to have access to foreign films.

Anime

Anime enthusiasts have their pick of comedies, drama, action, and inspirational stories. You would probably recognize its specific art style even if you've never watched anime. Anime is a type of art inspired by Japanese cartoons. Character features are exaggerated to express emotions. While anime has been around in Japan for over 100 years, the 1960s cartoon Speed Racer introduced the art to an American audience. An anime movie even won an Academy Award for best foreign-language file in 2001.

A word of caution: Anime may look like a cartoon, but that does not mean all anime is appropriate for young viewers. In Japan, it's normal for middle-aged adults to watch anime shows. That means you probably should not sit the kids down in front of the screen until you're sure what they're watching does not have a (very) adult theme.

Netflix prices

If multiple forms of entertainment in one place appeals to you, here's a breakdown of Netflix's current price structure for new members:

Monthly cost $9.99 $15.49 $19.99 Number of screens watching at once 1 2 4 Number of phones/tablets that can have downloads 1 2 4 Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games Yes Yes Yes Watch on laptop, TV, phone, or tablet Yes Yes Yes HD available No Yes Yes Ultra HD available No No Yes Source: Netflix

As of this month, Netflix has been around for 25 years. With competitors on its heels, it's clear the streaming service is working hard to stay at the head of the pack. If you're paying more for separate subscription services, you may find that moving to a package that offers all-in-one leaves more money in your bank account each month.