4 Little-Known Ways to Earn $150-Plus in Costco Shop Cards
KEY POINTS
- Costco Shop Cards are basically Costco gift cards that let you make purchases at costco.com or in-store at Costco warehouses.
- Every now and then, Costco will include a Costco Shop Card with certain purchases, often valued above $150.
- Ongoing deals include certain Costco travel packages and services, but many seasonal promotions will also give out Costco Shop Cards.
What's better than saving money on bulk goods at Costco? How about earning a $150 Costco Shop Card on top of it?
Yes, although Costco doesn't advertise it frequently, the warehouse retailer regularly gives out Costco Shop Cards, many of which are valued between $150 and $500. If you've been shopping at Costco for a while and haven't earned one of these Shop Cards yet, here are four ways you might be able to claim yours.
1. Seasonal promotions
It's safe to assume that at any given time, Costco is offering a Shop Card promotion. Many of these promotions, however, are time-sensitive and occur only around holidays or seasons. What's more, Costco doesn't always advertise the Shop Card promotion, which can make these deals difficult to spot.
For instance, we're currently in Costco's "Labor Day" promotional season, which might make you think Costco would attach Shop Cards to grills or outdoor furniture. Instead,you can earn a $200 Costco Shop Card by buying certain qualifying mattresses before its Labor Day promotion ends (Sept. 13, 2023). Yes, a mattress. Check in-store or online for more details, but many of its qualifying mattresses are made by Tempur-Pedic and are very competitively priced.
Sometimes the Shop Card promotion aligns perfectly with the season or holiday. For example, Costco was giving away generously valued Shop Cards at the beginning of summer for certain outdoor supplies, such as a Agio Prairieview Outdoor Dining Set (which came with a $500 Shop Card).
Perhaps the best way to stay on top of these deals is to check Costco's website frequently. Sometimes, when you search "Costco Shop Card" in its search bar, you'll find promotions that come with these gift cards. Other times, you'll have to scroll through its "deals" and look for Costco Shop Card in the product description.
2. Trade in Apple devices
Costco has partnered with Phobio to let you trade in old Apple products -- like laptops, tablets, and phones -- for Costco Shop Cards.
In truth, Apple is likely going to give you more value for the same used products. For instance, I could trade in my laptop to Phobio -- a 2020 13-inch MacBook Air -- for a $265 Costco Shop Card. But if I trade it in through Apple, I can get $350 off my next Macbook or the same value in an Apple Gift Card.
It might make sense for your personal finances, however, if you don't want Apple products or would rather spend that money at Costco. I would still do a comparison before you decide, however, as you might get more value through another trade-in company.
3. Costco Travel
If you thought resort vacations were for the rich and retired, Costco Travel is about to blow your mind. Through Costco's travel portal, you can book affordable, but luxurious, all-inclusive resort vacations -- flights, hotel stays, transportation, even food. And, yes, many travel packages come with Costco Shop Cards.
The value of the Shop Card depends on the final price of your travel. But many are above $150. For example, I was recently looking at a resort package for a hotel on Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, which would have cost $4,126 for a 7-night stay. The Shop Card for this package would have been valued at $172, which is a little more than 4% back on the purchase. That's more than even some of the best rewards credit cards offer.
4. Costco services
Many of Costco's services also give away Shop Cards with a purchase. The value is usually a percentage of the final price -- like 10% -- but given how much they typically cost, the value of your Shop Card will likely be over $150. Here's list of some Costco's services that give Shop Cards with a purchase:
- Bath remodeling: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Cabinet refacing: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Carpet & flooring installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Countertop installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Generator installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Gutter installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Home organization services: 10% Costco Shop Card
- HVAC installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Solar panel installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Water treatment: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Window treatments: 15% to 20% Costco Shop Card
Get a Costco Shop Card on your first membership
Finally, Costco will often run Shop Card promotions for new members. For example, for its Labor Day promotion, Costco is giving out $30 Shop Cards for new members (those who haven't had a Costco membership in the last 18 months) who elect for auto-renewal of their Costco membership. For current members on the hunt for Shop Card deals, I'd keep my eyes open as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, as Costco may have some generous Shop Card promotions for these shopping days.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.