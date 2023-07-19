4 Money Rules to Follow if You Want to Be a Millionaire

KEY POINTS

  • If you want to become a millionaire, you need to avoid committing to large fixed expenses.
  • You should only buy things you truly value, not to impress others. 
  • It's also important to avoid taking on expensive debt for depreciating assets.

If you want to become a millionaire, you need to make smart money choices. After all, amassing a seven-figure nest egg in your bank accounts and brokerage accounts is going to take some financial savvy. 

The good news is, if you follow four simple money rules, you'll be well on your way to achieving millionaire status. 

1. Keep your fixed costs low 

One of the first key rules to follow if you want to become a millionaire is not to overcommit yourself. If you sign up to have huge monthly payments consistently coming out of your checking account, you aren't going to have the money you need to grow your net worth. 

Fixed costs include things like housing, car payments, and other ongoing expenses you must pay month after month. Once you commit to spending this money, you have restricted your future self from making the kinds of smart choices needed to build wealth. 

2. Don't buy things to impress others 

If you want to become a millionaire, it's important not to spend money on things you don't personally value. Especially as some of these things, like luxury goods or fancy cars, tend to be overpriced and don't increase your wealth.

To be clear, if there is something you personally love and it's within your budget to buy it without jeopardizing your other financial goals, then there's nothing wrong with doing that. But chasing status isn't going to make you actually rich -- it is just going to make you look rich while you ultimately fall behind in your efforts to become wealthy. 

3. Invest early and regularly  

If you truly want to become a millionaire, investing is one of the most important things you have to do. This is what you should be doing with the money you haven't over-committed to fixed expenses or used to buy things that impress others.

When you invest,compound growth helps you build wealth. This happens when returns you earn are reinvested so you become richer without any effort on your part. In fact, investing just $189 a month every month over 40 years is enough to make you a millionaire even if you do nothing else (assuming you earn 10% average annual returns). If you want to become a millionaire sooner than that, you simply have to increase the amount you're investing. 

4. Avoid bad debt 

Finally, the last key thing to do to become a millionaire is to avoid going into debt for depreciating assets -- especially if you're borrowing at high rates.

There's nothing wrong with using debt as a tool. For example, taking out a business loan to start a company of your own is a great way to build wealth if you have a solid business plan. But, going into high-interest credit card debt to finance vacations or dining out is going to set you back on your efforts to achieve millionaire status, since you'll be making purchases more expensive and tying up future income you can't invest. 

If you follow these four rules, becoming a millionaire is almost definitely something you can do. Just cut out bad spending and debt, invest what you save, and you'll be on your way. 

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience.

What's the Average Net Worth for the Lower, Middle, and Upper Class?
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Updated - First published on July 6, 2023

Lower class, middle class, and upper class are all widely used, but rarely defined terms. For some people, lower class means living in poverty, upper class means a life of luxury, and middle class is everyone else.Thanks to reports by the U.S. Census Bureau, we can get a much more accurate idea of what these terms mean financially. There are two reports that are useful here:Income in the United States: 2021 provides a breakdown of household income by quintile, so we can see the bottom 20% of incomes, the next 20%, and so on, up to the top 20%.The Wealth of Households: 2021 provides the median wealth of households at each income quintile.If you're interested in how much the typical household in each group is worth, how much money they make, and where your own personal finances land, you'll find the answer below.Average net worth for the lower classMedian net worth: $12,000Income: $28,007 or lessThe bottom 20% of earners make up the lower class. Household incomes top out at $28,007, which is well below the average U.S. income.This is a good time to clarify that these terms are only based on someone's current net worth and income. Many young adults and students will be in the lower class because they haven't had time to build their careers and net worth yet.Average net worth for the middle classThe middle class is a broad group of people, so it's separated into three categories: Lower middle class, middle class, and upper middle class. Here's the financial data for each one.Lower middle classMedian net worth: $61,260Income: $28,008 to $55,000The lower middle class consists of those in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. That makes a sizable difference, as this group has a median net worth more than five times greater than that of the lower class.Middle classMedian net worth: $145,200Income: $55,001 to $89,744The middle class consists of those in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. Their median net worth is nearly two and a half times that of the lower middle class.Upper middle classMedian net worth: $269,100Income: $89,745 to $149,131The upper middle class consists of those in the 60th to 80th percentile of household income. The median net worth is nearly double that of the middle class.Average net worth for the upper classMedian net worth: $805,400Income: $149,132 or moreThe top 20% of earners are the upper class. There's a significant difference in wealth for this group. Their median net worth is about three times that of the upper middle class and about 67 times more than that of the lower class.Does class matter?It's interesting to see what kind of net worth and income correspond to each class. Keep in mind though that these are just terms, and where your own numbers fall isn't really what matters.Net worth matters. It's one of the better ways to measure how you're doing financially. Over the course of your career, if your net worth is increasing, it's a sign you're managing your money well. Income also matters. You don't need to make a huge salary, but a high income certainly has its benefits.So, for your own financial health, it's a good idea to get into these financial habits:Spend less than you earn.Save and invest money every month.Contribute to retirement accounts.Look for opportunities to increase your income.These habits will all grow your net worth and potentially your income, meaning they could help you move up in "class." But being part of the middle class, the upper middle, or the upper class isn't the point. What matters is managing your own finances well, so you're comfortable and happy with where you're at.
Dollar Tree Rolling Prices Back to $1
Emma Newbery

By: Emma Newbery | Updated - First published on July 6, 2023

What happenedDollar Tree branched away from its trademark $1 dollar pricing at the end of 2021, when it pushed prices of the vast majority of products up to $1.25. That's about to change again. According to Winsight, the company told its annual investor conference it plans to bring the cost of 300 or 400 products back to $1. It's also looking to roll out a mix of price points at $3, $4, and even $5.So whatIncreasing numbers of shoppers have turned to dollar stores to save money in the face of rising prices. On the face of it, Dollar Tree's moves could be good for Americans' bank accounts. But without knowing which items will be affected, it is hard to know how much it will benefit consumers.Reverting to $1 for certain products could reduce costs. Selling more items at higher price points may let it broaden its selection while still retaining competitive prices. Particularly as the retailer is aggressively expanding its frozen and refrigerated food options, which can often be a good money-saving option.Now whatDollar stores can be a great way to reduce your grocery costs. The trick is to know which items offer the best value and be prepared to shop around -- dollar stores tend to stock a limited range of items.Here are some tips to getting the most out of dollar stores:Don't assume dollar stores always cost less: Low prices make it easy to get carried away in a dollar store. Price comparisons can still be worthwhile, especially on branded products. The Krazy Coupon Lady says it found brand-name products at Walmart for 60% less than in Dollar Tree.Compare like with like: Dollar stores sometimes shrink the sizes of products to keep costs low. Don't be fooled by the sticker price alone -- look at the price per 100g or price per 100ml to get a realistic picture.Stack your discounts and rewards: Several cash back apps work with Dollar Tree and similar stores, as do certain coupons. If you have a rewards credit card, you can also use it to earn points. Stacking discounts and rewards can add up and save you money at checkout.Check the labels: Pay attention to sell-by dates on your dollar store purchases. One of the consequences of having fewer people on staff is that products that are past their expiration date might get left on the shelves.Doing at least some of your shopping at stores like Dollar Tree may save you money. And bringing some of its products back to $1 could ease the pressure on your wallet -- as long as the package sizes don't shrink alongside the price tags.
Costco Is Selling a New Snack and Fans Are Loving It
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 12, 2023

If you're a self-proclaimed big-time snacker, then a Costco membership can be both a blessing and a curse. On the positive side, buying snacks at Costco could mean racking up a lower credit card tab in the process compared to doing your snack shopping at a big-box store or a regular supermarket. On the less positive side, if you tend to have trouble with portion control, buying a bag containing 27 servings of potato chips probably isn't the best way to go.But either way, you have to hand it to Costco -- its selection of snacks is quite impressive. And recently, Costco added a new item to its lineup that fans are already raving about.How does a bag of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers sound to you?If you're a hard core salty snack lover who doesn't tend to dabble in chocolate, then this latest Costco offering may not appeal to you. But if you're someone with a major sweet tooth, then you may want to head over to your local Costco store and see if Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers have hit the shelves.Eat This, Not That! reports that Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are the latest snack to make an appearance at Costco, and they've gotten their share of positive reviews so far. If you're not sure what these entail, imagine your basic animal cracker covered in peanut butter and then smothered in milk chocolate.Initial customer reviews say that this new product is "extremely addictive" and "amazing." So that's pretty encouraging to hear.You have options outside of CostcoSome Costco food product offerings are exclusive to the warehouse club giant itself. That doesn't happen to be the case with Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, though. You can find them at other major retail chains like Target and Walmart.But if you want to save money in the course of trying out Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, then it pays to head over to Costco if you already have a membership. Chances are, you'll be able to snag these at a lower price point on a per-ounce basis.Of course, you'll also generally be limited to buying a bulk-size bag. And again, that's a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you want to look at it.But if you want to reduce your chances of consuming a bulk pack of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers in one sitting, when you bring your bag home, flip it over to see how many individual portions it's supposed to contain. From there, divide your goodies up into individual snack bags and bust them out one at a time.Unlike Costco bakery items, which generally have a limited shelf life and have to be consumed quickly or otherwise stored in the freezer, these Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers should have more staying power. That said, fans report that they're delicious frozen, so you may want to stick them in your freezer regardless. That way, they'll really last as long as you want them to.
3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Costco
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 14, 2023

For many people, the $60 it costs to join Costco for a year is more than worth the money. That's because that membership fee can more than pay for itself in the form of savings on groceries and household essentials.But while a lot of people would agree that Costco is a fabulous store, that doesn't mean it's a great place for you to shop. Here are a few reasons you may want to steer clear of Costco -- and not spring for a membership.1. You've moved and your new home seriously lacks storage spaceMaybe it made sense to maintain your Costco membership when you had a lot of closet space at home. But if you've recently downsized and your new home lacks storage in a serious way, then it's harder to make the case for shopping at Costco.Sure, you might snag a discount by purchasing your paper towels and household cleaners in bulk. But if you don't have space in your closets to house those items, and you're forced to leave them out for guests to see or members of your household to trip over, then it's not really worth the savings.2. Your schedule is so busy you rarely cook or eat at homeBuying your groceries at Costco could save you a lot of money -- if you actually eat them. But it's important to be honest with yourself about your cooking habits. If you have a very busy schedule that leaves you with little to no time to cook or prepare meals at home, then you may be better off doing minimal shopping at a regular grocery store and skipping those bulk grocery purchases.Furthermore, let's say your career is such that you're often not home for meals -- for example, you're in sales, and so you're out dining with clients a few nights a week. That, too, makes Costco a less appealing place to shop.3. You're not good at managing your grocery inventory at homeBuying groceries at Costco, as opposed to a regular supermarket, could indeed result in a lower credit card tab. But if you're someone who struggles to manage their inventory at home, then you may want to steer clear of Costco to avoid ending up with too many of the same items -- a habit that could lead to food waste and lost money.Some people keep a tight inventory of the items they have in their pantry and fridge, whether by maintaining spreadsheets or using apps. But if you know you're just plain not going to make that effort, then you may want to stick to regular grocery stores for buying food. That way, if you wind up purchasing waffles when you already have a box at home, you'll end up with 16 or 20 waffles in total -- not 72.There are plenty of good reasons to shop at Costco on a regular basis. But if these signs apply to you, it could mean that Costco isn't your optimal shopping destination at all.
It Pays to Check This Area of Costco's Website Regularly
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 15, 2023

Many people shop at Costco to save money on things like groceries and household essentials. And one benefit of shopping at Costco, aside from the lower credit card tab you might rack up in the course of feeding your family and maintaining your household, is that the warehouse club giant is known to stand behind the products it sells. This means that if you wind up dissatisfied with a Costco product, you can generally take it back for a full refund. You can even return partially-eaten food if you have an issue with quality or taste and Costco will give you your money back.Now Costco does its best to only sell items that meet the highest standards of quality. But sometimes, things can happen that are beyond Costco's control. And there may come a point when an item you buy at Costco is subject to a recall.Rest assured that Costco will do everything it can to make things right in that situation. But if you don't check the recall section on Costco's website, you may not learn about recalls that could apply to you.It pays to follow up on your purchasesChecking the recall section of Costco's website probably isn't something you need to do on a daily basis. But if you're a regular Costco shopper, you may want to take a look once a week, or every couple of weeks, to make sure your Costco purchases aren't impacted.The good news is that Costco tends to do a good job of updating this section of its website as necessary. So checking in every so often might spare you from consuming or using a product that isn't safe.What if your Costco purchase is recalled?Costco has a generous return policy for items that aren't recalled, as evidenced by the fact that you can bring back food you simply don't like. So it would stand to reason that if you buy something there that's recalled, you'll either get your money back or you'll be eligible for a replacement item if applicable.For example, right now, there's a recall on the Novaform ComfortGrande 14" and DreamAway 8" Mattresses sold by Costco. Some of these mattresses may have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process and, as a result, could have developed mold after being packaged for shipment.Sleeping on a moldy mattress could have health implications. And frankly, it's icky. But Costco is offering impacted customers one of two options -- get a refund, or get a replacement item delivered at no cost. Both options include the free removal of the mattresses that were recalled.There's also a recall on the Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold by Costco, due to possible hepatitis A contamination. In this case, the only option is to get a refund, not a replacement. But still, that's perfectly reasonable.All told, Costco is a firm believer in customer satisfaction. You can rest assured that if you buy something there that ends up getting recalled, you won't be out any money. So do yourself a favor and check the recall section every so often, just in case.
