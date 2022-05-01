4 Part-Time Gigs That Are Great for Moms

It's worth looking at all of these options.

Key points

Many moms could use extra cash.

It's important to find a side gig that will work out schedule-wise.

Substitute teaching and tutoring are just two options to look into.

As a full-time working mom, I'm fortunate to have a job that lets me set my own hours. To be clear, being self-employed has its challenges. My income can change from one week to the next, I don't get any paid time off, and I don't have access to workplace benefits, like a retirement plan an employer contributes to.

But getting to work while my kids are at school -- and being able to stop working once they're out of school -- makes my schedule manageable. And it saves me a lot of money on childcare.

I happen to have a number of friends, though, who are moms and want to go back to work now that their kids are school-aged, only they can't -- namely because the cost of before- and after-school care would wipe out much of their income, making it not worth it to have a job in the first place. If you're in the same boat but want to bring in some income, you may want to consider these four part-time gigs that could fit into your schedule somewhat easily.

1. Substitute teacher

Teachers call out of school for various reasons. But many districts are desperate for substitutes these days, so if you're looking for a side hustle, it pays to consider signing up as a substitute. While it won't be a steady gig, it could end up being convenient, since your hours might conceivably line up with when your kids are at school, thereby solving the childcare issue.

2. Tutor

As a mom, you may be skilled in the art of patience, and so you may be in a prime position to tutor children who need a hand academically. Granted, you'll have to do that tutoring outside of school hours. But if you do those tutoring sessions in your home, you won't have to worry about securing childcare.

3. Dog walker

Now that more people are returning to in-person work, there's likely to be an uptick in pet owners needing help with care during the day. If you're free during those hours, you could sign up to walk dogs in your neighborhood while your kids are at school.

4. Content writer or editor

The great thing about writing and editing content is that you don't need to do it from a specific location. All you really need is a laptop and internet access. If you sign up for a writing or editing gig, you may be able to do that work while your kids are at school, or later in the evening while they're asleep.

Being a parent means taking on a world of expenses. You may be eager to boost your household income by working on a part-time basis. It pays to see if any of these gigs are doable given your schedule. Not only might the extra money help, but if you're able to minimize the gap on your resume, that could come in handy should you decide to make a full-fledged return to the workforce in the future.