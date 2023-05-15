4 Produce Subscriptions That Could Save You Money on Groceries

No matter what part of the country you live in, you're likely paying much more for groceries now than in years past. Food costs, including fresh produce, have increased significantly. Even those who follow a budget and take advantage of deals feel the impact on their wallets.

If you want to spend less on groceries, you might consider using a produce subscription service instead of shopping for fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. These services may help you keep more money in your checking account and could add convenience to your hectic life. We've outlined a few services below so you can make a more informed decision.

1. Imperfect Foods

Imperfect Foods sells produce and food that would otherwise go to waste. Currently, the company delivers to many parts of the United States, including the West South Central region, Midwest, Northeast, and along the West Coast.

For regular boxes, prices range from $11 to $30.50 per box. For organic boxes, prices range from $15 to $46.50 per box. All fruit and vegetable boxes cost $11 to $18.50. All boxes are customizable, and you can add additional products for an extra fee. A $5.99 delivery fee applies to orders under $60. Orders of $60+ deliver for free.

2. Misfits Market

Misfits Market works directly with farmers to rescue organic produce that would otherwise go to waste. By investing in a subscription, you can get high-quality food, help eliminate waste, and save money. You can order fruit, vegetables, meat, seafood, and pantry staples.

When you subscribe to the weekly grocery plan, Misfits Market will curate your cart with grocery items each week. You can add or remove items before the weekly shopping window ends. Order minimums may vary by area, but you should expect to meet a minimum of at least $35 for your order to ship. Shipping varies by ZIP code and starts at $6.99.

3. The FruitGuys

The FruitGuys is a family-owned company that started by delivering fruit and healthy snacks to businesses. The company now sells fruit, vegetable, and snack boxes to offices and homes nationwide. Each year, The FruitGuys donates at least 20% of its annual profits to fight hunger and support sustainable farming. Boxes begin at $39 for a small box that includes 16 servings of fruit. Free shipping is available to most locations.

4. Hungry Harvest

Hungry Harvest helps eliminate food waste by rescuing fresh produce that would go to waste, selling it at a discount, and delivering it directly to consumers. Prices start at $15 to $42 per box depending on selection, size, and whether you prefer organic products.

Orders of $29.99 or more have no delivery fee. Otherwise, a $4.99 per-order delivery fee applies. Hungry Harvest delivers to addresses in Maryland, Southern New Jersey, Northern Delaware, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Greater Philadelphia. The company has plans to expand its offerings to other parts of the United States in the future.

Track your spending to see if you can save money

Reducing your food spending can help you improve your personal finances. If you're unsure whether a produce subscription service will save you money, you'll want to figure out how much you spend on produce at the grocery store. Tracking your spending and comparing the prices you're paying at the store versus using a subscription service can help you decide.