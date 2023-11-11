4 Reasons Why Costco Is the Best Place to Shop on Black Friday
Black Friday will be here before we know it. And whether you're a fan of the mega shopping event or not, you should know that many retailers will no doubt be offering great deals that day that result in a world of savings.
You may be inclined to turn to a big-box giant like Walmart or Target for your Black Friday shopping. But here's why Costco may be a much better choice.
1. You can buy more than just gifts
It's not just discounts on clothing and electronics that you're likely to find at Costco on Black Friday. The warehouse club giant is likely to have a host of marked down products, from grocery items to household essentials. You can double up on savings that day and avoid having to make a trip to another store.
Plus, by Black Friday, you may be at the point where you can no longer procrastinate on buying holiday decorations. Costco carries those, too, so you won't have to make a run to a specialty store.
2. You can score 4% cash back on your purchases with the right strategy
Snagging extra cash back on your purchases is a good way to offset the blow of your Black Friday tab. And if you play your cards right, you can score 4% cash back on your Costco purchases that day.
All you need to do is upgrade to an Executive membership before the big day and apply for the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi. Both the Executive membership and the card will give you 2% back on your Costco purchases, and you can double up for a total of 4% back.
3. You can return your purchases after Black Friday without a hassle
Costco is known for having a generous return policy. So if you do your Black Friday shopping there, you may be able to wander the aisles with less stress knowing that if a given item doesn't work out, you can just bring it back.
Now that said, Costco does have a 90-day return window for electronics. But that's pretty reasonable. And if you're buying electronics on Black Friday to give as gifts for Christmas, you'll still have an additional two months to get your money back if needed.
4. You can pick up a low-cost meal if all of that shopping makes you hungry
Loading your cart with Black Friday buys could cause you to work up an appetite. And if you're spending a lot on gifts and other purchases, the last thing you need is a costly restaurant bill following a morning of shopping.
The great thing about shopping at Costco is that you can always pick up a low-cost lunch on the fly at the food court -- on Black Friday or any day of the week. Better yet, bring home a food court pizza for dinner if you're all cooked out from Thanksgiving and aren't in the mood for turkey leftovers just yet.
There are plenty of stores that will gladly take your money on Black Friday. But you may want to make shopping at Costco a priority that day.
