4 Things New Sam's Club Members Need to Know
KEY POINTS
- New Sam's Club members need to know the rules for who can shop with their cards.
- It's also important to understand when shipping and curbside pickup charges apply.
- Scan & Go is another service Sam's Club members should know about because it can make shopping there more convenient.
If you just joined Sam's Club, you're probably excited to break out your credit card and hit the warehouse club. Before you go, though, there are a few things that new Sam's Club members need to know to shop smarter. Here's what they are.
1. You can't share your membership card
Being a Sam's Club member means you get exclusive access to a bunch of great deals both in-store and online. But you can't really share the wealth with others.
Your membership card is not transferable, and you aren't allowed to let others in your life just go shopping with it. You get just one primary card and one secondary card. That secondary card can only be given to a household member who is age 18 or over.
You can bring your friends shopping with you if they want to try Sam's Club for themselves, but loaning anyone else your card is a no go.
2. Curbside pickup and free delivery may come at a cost unless you have a Plus membership
Curbside pickup can be a more convenient way to shop at Sam's Club, but it can come at an added cost.
If you have a basic Club membership (which costs $50 annually), you must pay a $4 fee to pick your items up using this shopping method. If you are a Plus member, though, then curbside pickup is free. The Plus membership is an upgrade and costs $110 for an annual membership.
Club members will also need to pay for shipping when they order from Sam's Club online unless the item is marked with a special "Free Shipping" label, while Plus members get most items shipped to their home for free.
Since Plus membershipalso offers other perks like 2% cash back on qualifying purchases, it may be worth biting the bullet and paying a little extra out of yourbank account for the upgraded membership.
3. You can skip the checkout line with Scan & Go
Scan & Go is an awesome time-saving feature at Sam's Club that I use all the time when I'm not doing curbside pickup. You just need to open the Sam's Club app, scan your products or use "add an item" to track the things you are purchasing, and then pay right within the app. You will get a digital receipt that you can show to the employees at the door who check your cart on the way out.
Since the lines can sometimes get pretty long at Sam's Club, especially on the weekends, it's worth taking advantage of this feature. Why stand in a checkout line when you don't have to?
4. Member's Mark products can be a great bargain
Finally, as a new Sam's Club member, you should be sure to check out Member's Mark products, as they often provide the best value in the warehouse club.
Member's Mark is the Sam's Club house brand, and while Sam's Club doesn't disclose the companies that produce the products, there are rumors that the items under this private label are produced by big names in the industry. Almost 20% of items sold in Sam's Club stores are Member's Mark, so try them out to make the most of your membership.
Now you know some of the basics of Sam's Club shopping. You're ready to visit the warehouse club and start discovering all of its good deals for yourself.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.