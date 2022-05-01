4 Tips for Saving on Fuel as Gas Prices Rise

With gas prices going up, it's more important than ever to look for saving opportunities.

Key points

Gas prices have risen dramatically in recent months.

This could put a strain on your budget.

There are ways to save on fuel costs despite rising prices, like driving the speed limit.

Gas prices have been rising sharply, leaving many families struggling with their budget as they spend more to fill up their vehicles. The good news is, you don't have to resign yourself to blowing your spending limits just because prices are higher at the pump. There are ways to save on fuel costs even during these challenging times.

So, how can you spend less on gassing up your vehicle? Here are four tips that could help.

1. Drive the speed limit

Did you know that when you speed, you actually decrease the fuel economy of your vehicle and increase the amount of fuel you can consume. The air resistance and tire rolling resistance both explain this phenomenon. The reality is, gas mileage tends to rapidly decrease once you're going above 50 MPH so the faster you go, the more fuel you'll use.

Because of this phenomenon, you should aim to stick with the speed limit rather than trying to get places a little faster. Not only will this help you keep your gas costs down, but you can also avoid the added expense of a speeding ticket.

It takes time for your engine to reach the most fuel efficient temperature, so it's better to take one longer trip than multiple shorter ones. If you can group your trips so you're visiting multiple places at one time that are close to each other, you can also avoid wasting unnecessary gas by retracing your tracks on different days.

To consolidate trips, think ahead to everything you'll need for the coming week or even the coming month. Make a plan to do a bunch of errands you need to accomplish all at one time so you can reduce unnecessary driving. This can also make you more productive and give you more free time for other endeavors.

3. Reduce the weight of your vehicle

If you're driving around with a lot of stuff in your car, this adds weight to it and causes you to use more fuel to propel it forward. As a result, now is a great time to finally clean out your car and remove any unnecessary clutter. If you tend to haul cargo on your roof, you may also want to look into other options as this can significantly increase drag that reduces fuel economy.

4. Use a credit card that provides cash back on gas

Finally, if you can take advantage of a credit card that offers you bonus rewards for gas purchases, this will have the effect of reducing fuel prices as well. If you get 5% cash back on gas, for example, this would effectively cut your fuel costs by as much as 5%. If you don't currently have a card offering bonus rewards for gas, there's never been a better time to get one.

By following any or all of these four tips, hopefully you can reduce the amount of your budget you're devoting to gas, so you can save more or spend your hard-earned money on other things that bring you joy.