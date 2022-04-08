If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Maurie Backman | Published on April 8, 2022
Looking to jump ship on the job front? Here's how to enjoy success in the course of your search.
At this point, you've probably heard the term "great resignation" uttered at least once or twice. It refers to the record number of people who are seeking out new employment opportunities in light of today's hot labor market.
Recent data from Employ confirms that this trend is still extremely active. A good 45% of workers say they're actively looking for a new job or plan to do so within the next year.
If you're in the market for a new job, it's important to approach your search strategically. Here's how to increase your chances of finding a new job that's a great fit.
Many people are using the current labor market as an opportunity to make a career change. If that's something you're interested in, go for it. But it may not be.
Either way, it's important to figure out what field you want to work in. If you're happy where you are but simply want a new role, that's one thing. But you may need to tweak your resume and work on boosting some specific skills before applying for jobs if you're looking to move from one industry to another.
There's nothing wrong with wanting a new job for the express purpose of boosting your income. Or maybe that's only one of several benefits you're hoping to enjoy in the course of a job change.
It's important to land on a specific salary you want to make before embarking on a job search. That could help you better narrow down your choices at a time when you may have several offers coming in.
Think about your expenses and financial goals. You may decide it takes a salary of $75,000 a year to pay your bills comfortably and also knock out your credit card debt within a year. If so, do some research to make sure that salary is attainable given your experience and the type of job you're looking for. And if it is attainable, go after it.
These days, a lot of companies are letting workers do their jobs on a fully remote basis. If that's an option you want, don't hesitate to go after it. But also, make that clear in the course of interacting with hiring managers and recruiters so there's no confusion.
Knowing the right people could help you land a better job this year. It pays to put the word out that you're looking and see if anyone you know is in a position to help you.
That could mean contacting old colleagues, former college classmates, and people you met years back at a conference but managed to stay in casual touch with. If you happen to bring up the topic of your job search with someone who knows of openings at their company, it could be an easy way to get your foot in the door.
It's not surprising to see that 45% of workers would like a new job. Follow these tips to make the process of finding one smoother from start to finish.
