5 Amazing Amazon Prime Deals for August 2023
KEY POINTS
- Amazon could help you score back-to-school clothing and your own personal coffee maker at a discount.
- You can also save on a new tablet, large-capacity trash can, and storage system for toys.
Many people who sign up for Amazon Prime ultimately don't get their money's worth, and that's unfortunate. But if you're someone who uses your Prime membership regularly, then that annual $139 fee may be more than justifiable.
Still, one good way to make the most of your Prime membership is to take advantage of limited-time deals. With that in mind, here are some bargains you may want to snag this month.
1. The Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Let's face it -- store-bought coffee can be pretty pricey, and instant coffee is, well, not the best. If you're tired of racking up a giant credit card tab at your local Starbucks, it may be time to invest in a Keurig instead.
Right now, Amazon has this Keurig model on sale in several colors for just $79.99, which is 28% off the regular price. It's a smaller version of the classic Keurig, so if countertop space is limited at home, that's not a problem. Plus, you can save yourself time by not having to wait in line to get your morning coffee.
2. Nautica School Uniform Jogger Pants
If your child wears a uniform to school, then buying new clothes this summer may be something you can't avoid. But you can save money by taking advantage of deals like this one from Amazon.
Right now, Nautica uniform jogger pants are 61% off, bringing your total cost to $10.98 per pair. At that price point, you may even want to buy a few pairs in the next size up for when your child needs them.
3. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Need a new tablet that supports everything from Prime Video to Netflix to books? The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet fits the bill. And right now, it's priced at $129.99, which is 32% off the normal cost.
You can choose from a number of colors, and you'll get 64GB of storage. (There's also this 32GB version available at a discount as well.)
4. The SONGMICS Kitchen Trash Can
Now that school's about to start up again, you can expect lots of flyers and papers to come home with your kids -- not to mention empty snack bags. So now's a good time to upgrade to a trash can with extra storage.
This SONGMICS model offers 16 gallons of space, and it's on sale for $73.70, which is 43% off the original price. Plus, it's designed to blend in quite nicely with stainless steel kitchen appliances.
5. The Honey-Can-Do Kids Toy Organizer and Storage Bins
If you're tired of your kids' bedrooms or playrooms being an absolute mess, the right storage system could be your ticket to getting organized. Enter this organizer and storage bin system, which comes with 12 containers of varying sizes to help you keep everything from books to blocks to puzzle pieces off of the floor. It normally retails for $120.00, but right now, it's got a 64% discount, bringing your final price to $43.46.
These are only some of the fabulous deals you'll find on Amazon this month. If you have a running list of back-to-school items you need to buy in the coming weeks, it especially pays to check Amazon and see what options and prices it has to offer.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.