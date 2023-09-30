5 Amazing Costco Buys for Less Than $10
KEY POINTS
- Because Costco sells products in bulk, it can be tough to find deals for less than $10.
- Costco still charges the same price for its rotisserie chicken that it did in 1994.
- Look for deals on products with a long shelf life at Costco.
Costco is a favorite among bargain hunters. But because it's a place where you typically buy in bulk, it's often not great when you only want to spend a few bucks. Believe it or not, though, there are some deals at Costco for $10 or less. Here are five amazing Costco finds that will set you back no more than $10.
1. Rotisserie chicken
Not surprisingly, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken tops this list. Costco debuted its famed bird for $4.99 way back in 1994. It briefly raised the price by $1 during the Great Recession in 2008, then knocked it back down to $4.99 one year later. Had Costco raised its prices to keep up with inflation since 1994, that chicken would cost $10.48 today.
Costco's rotisserie chicken will always be a fan favorite for those looking for an effortless dinner. Just be aware: Costco keeps the prices low because its rotisserie chicken is what's called a loss leader. The warehouse giant is willing to lose money selling them because it knows it can get customers into stores, where they'll probably buy more than just a chicken.
2. Hot dog and soda combo
Costco has raised the prices of many of its food court items in recent years, but the price of one perennial favorite shows no signs of budging: the hot dog and soda combo, which has cost $1.50 since it debuted in 1985. Adjusted for inflation, the hot dog and soda combo should cost $4.28. Last year, during a quarterly earnings call, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said the warehouse giant could keep the $1.50 price point “forever.”
3. Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter
You can use almond butter as a salad dressing ingredient, slather it on toast, put it in baked goods, or just eat it straight from the jar. If you're the type who likes to devour almond butter by the spoonful, you don't want to pass up a 27-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter, available for just $7.99. That works out to less than $0.30 per ounce. By comparison, a 16-ounce jar of Trader Joe's Creamy Almond Butter Salted costs $6.99.
4. Olde Thompson Kosher Sea Salt, 5 lbs
Sea salt has plenty of uses that go beyond cooking. You can use it for cleaning, as an exfoliant for your skin, and sprinkle it around your garden to keep unwanted bugs away. For just $5.99, you can score a 5-pound jar of Olde Thompson Kosher Sea Salt and keep it handy for all your household and kitchen needs.
5. Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix, 96 Ounces
Bisquick is another one of those things that's handy to keep in your pantry. You can use it to whip up a quick batch of pancakes or waffles for breakfast or keep it on hand for a variety of baked good recipes. A 96-ounce box of Bisquick is available at Costco for $8.89. It's normally priced at $10.99, but there's a $2.10 manufacturer's discount that's good through Oct. 8, 2023.
What are the best deals at Costco?
Since Costco tends to sell large quantities, you'll typically find that a lot of the best deals cost well above $10. Regardless of the exact price, it usually makes sense to buy products at Costco that have a long shelf life. For example, even if you find great deals on fresh produce and milk, you probably don't want to load up on these items unless you're feeding a large crowd, as they'll go bad quickly.
Also, make sure you look beyond the grocery department for savings. For example, getting your prescriptions from Costco Pharmacy or using Costco to fill up your gas tank could also save you money.
If you want to maximize the benefits of your membership, try shopping with a Visa credit card that offers rewards. (Costco only accepts Visa credit cards.) That way you can earn travel rewards or cash back when you load up on groceries and other necessities.
