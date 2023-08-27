5 Amazing Sam's Club Buys for Under $10

Published on Aug. 27, 2023

Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

Want to score some great deals at Sam's Club without giving your credit card a workout? Check out these five items. Each one costs less than $10 and they are sure to delight you.

1. Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken

If you're like most adults who are pretty darn fed up with making dinner every single night, the Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie chicken could be just what you're looking for.

For the shockingly low price of $4.98, you can get a whole chicken that is not only seasoned for you but comes fully cooked and ready to eat. This is a penny cheaper than Costco's rotisserie chicken (hey, every cent adds up). And you even have the option to pick it up curbside (although you'll pay an extra $4 fee for curbside pickup unless you are a Sam's Club Plus member who gets it for free).

I've used this rotisserie chicken as the base on numerous meals, from chicken pot pie to soups and tacos. And, of course, our family sometimes just chows down on the chicken by itself if I'm feeling a little more burned out than usual with the idea of prepping yet another meal.

2. Mountain Sole Ladies Leather Sandals

If you want to take your sandal game up a notch or two, you could invest in some Birkenstocks, but the price tag is likely to put you off of that endeavor ($110 for sandals?!). The good news is, you can be a fashionista without emptying your bank account with these Mountain Sole Ladies Leather Sandals from Sam's Club.

Not only will they give you that classic Birkenstock look for the more wallet-friendly price of $7.81, but they also have an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars with most reviewers commenting on both their cuteness and comfiness. In fact, one reviewer said the quality was so good, they would have paid triple the price.

3. Double-Walled 2 pk. Dog Bowl w/ Silicone Feet, 3 cups

I really love my dog. I really do not love tripping over my dog's water bowl and having the whole bowl tip over. I also don't really love when she takes a drink and the bowl skids across the floor and sends water everywhere.

That's why these double-walled dog bowls with silicone feet are an awesome deal that I was quick to jump on when I saw them at Sam's Club. They were priced at just $4.91 and they hold three cups each so I was able to get one for home and one to keep in the car for drinks on the go.

While they are not spill-proof, the feet definitely make them more resistant to both tipping and sliding so they are tidier. Now I just have to figure out how to get my toddler to stop turning the bowl over and dumping water everywhere.

4. KIND Breakfast Protein Bars

My 4-year-old seems insistent on living on a granola-bar-only diet these days, so I was delighted to find a 12-pack of KIND Breakfast Protein Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Almond Butter bars for only $8.48 at Sam's Club. At about $0.71 a bar, that's a bargain compared to Target's price of $1.60 a bar, which is where I usually buy them.

They're made with Super Grains, so I can almost pretend like they're a really healthy breakfast option for my son (A+ parenting win). Of course, now that I've bought the 12-pack, I just have to hope he doesn't change his mind tomorrow and decide they're a no-go even though he normally is happy to accept them as a treat due to the rich chocolatey flavor.

5. Member's Mark Thyme Leaves (8.25 oz.)

We go through a lot of thyme leaves in our house (parmesan thyme crackers and thyme and honey mustard salmon are delicious, if you haven't tried them). That's why I jumped on this $6.98 Member's Mark Thyme leaves deal. They come in at only $0.85 per ounce, compared with around $0.92 per ounce I usually pay. The large jar also means I won't run out anytime soon, which is convenient. And, having sampled the product in a few recipes already, it tastes great, too.

Each of these deals are great bargains and easy on your personal finances, so jump on them while you can before they're gone. You'll be glad you did, especially when you're enjoying a big plate of creamy thyme chicken if you decide to combine two of the items on this list into one flavor-packed crossover.

