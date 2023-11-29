5 Awesome Costco Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything

If You Have a Wells Fargo Savings Account, You Should Switch ASAP. Here's Why These days, storing your savings in a Wells Fargo account pretty much serves one purpose: Quick access to cash at brick-and-mortar banks or ATMs. But if you have savings you're not spending anytime soon, a Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account ranks high in the worst places to keep your savings. No offense if Wells Fargo is your favorite bank, but it's time to stop leaving money on the table. Here's why. Wells Fargo can't compare to today's top high-yield savings accounts As of writing this, the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account has a 0.15% APY, which is not only lower than the national average (0.60%) but also several times lower than today's top-paying savings accounts. At 0.15%, you'll earn about $15 annually for every $10,000 you save. Not exactly the most exciting reward for saving money. By comparison, many of today's top-paying savings accounts have rates above 5%. Case in point: the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account via Raisin. This account has a mouth-watering APY of 5.26%, no fees, and a low opening deposit of $1. At that APY, you'll earn $526 for every $10,000 you save. That's 35 times more than the $15 you would have earned in your Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account. Of course, the major benefit of the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account is that you can access your savings at Wells Fargo branches or via ATMs. That's important if you withdraw cash frequently, as online banks will make you transfer the money electronically to an account with ATM access. But even if accessing cash is important to you, there are still better options than the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. For example, the SoFi Checking and Savings account gives you a cash back debit card and access to over 55,000-plus fee-free ATMs. Plus, it has a decent APY of up to 4.60%. That's not the highest APY I've seen, but it's not bad for an account that combines checking and savings into one. What about the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account?Now, the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account does have a compelling offer right now. New savings customers can lock into a promotional APY of 4.62% when they sign up for a new Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account before Jan. 9, 2024, and maintain a daily minimum balance of $10,000. The emphasis there is on "new." According to the fine print, this offer is for new savings customers who don't currently have a Wells Fargo savings account -- whether that's Wells Fargo Platinum Savings or the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. So if you're already a Wells Fargo client, the bank will likely assign you the account's regular APY, which ranges from 0.25% to 2.51%, depending on balance.Again, if you're saving money at Wells Fargo, there's no question about it -- you're missing out on higher interest rates. You may have good reasons for using Wells Fargo, such as having greater access to your savings. But if you're fine with online banking, then trust me -- you deserve better than a rock-bottom APY. Take a look at today's top-paying savings accounts and see how much more you could be earning for your savings.

Have a Chase Savings Account? You're Probably Missing Out on $400-Plus per Year Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world. It has over 4,700 brick-and-mortar locations, more than 15,000 ATMs, and around a couple trillion in bank deposits. But for all this banking power, there's one thing Chase doesn't have: a savings account that can compete in today's high-rate environment. Seems as if a big bank like Chase would have at least one savings account that earned high interest, right? Truth is, banks lose money when they pay high interest rates and will forgo offering them if they don't need to attract customers. As the largest bank in the U.S., Chase is doing just fine and doesn't need high rates to bring in more deposits. But that leaves Chase clients in a bit of a conundrum. Just how much money are you missing out by keeping it in a savings account at Chase? Well, when you start to crunch the numbers, it can be a lot. The average American is probably missing out on $400 per year Today's most competitive rates on savings accounts are sitting at a two-decade high of about 5.25%. Most of these savings accounts are through the company Raisin, which is essentially a marketplace for finding high-yield savings and CDs. Last I checked, the highest rate on Raisin was 5.30% on a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account, followed by both VyStar Credit Union and DR Bank at 5.29%. How much could you make on 5.30%? According to a recent survey of U.S. Family Finances by the Federal Reserve, the median savings in 2022 was about $8,000. If you saved $8,000 in the Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account powered by Raisin, you would earn about $424 within a year. In contrast, a Chase Savings Account pays out at a rock-bottom APY of 0.01%. At that rate, it's almost pointless to do the math but if you like your copper Abes, you'd make about $0.80 on $8,000 in 12 months.When is a Chase savings account worth it? I'm not going to lie -- I have a Chase account. I don't keep a lot of money in it, but I do keep some. The reason is that I live four blocks from the Chase bank in downtown Portland and like the security of having some money within reach. When I need to withdraw cash (rare but it happens), I can just go in person and use the ATM. And when I need to deposit cash -- birthday money, thanks Mom -- I can do it without jumping through hoops. If you want banking convenience like this, a high-yield savings account through Raisin or any other online bank will likely frustrate you. Raisin is a case in point: When you deposit money in a Raisin-powered account, you transfer it from an external account (which could be a savings account at Chase) into a service bank (Lewis & Clark Bank), which is then transferred into a custodial account at the bank account of your choice (a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account or a Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account, for example). If you want to withdraw this money, you have to transfer it back to your external account, which could take a few business days. For those who need cash fast, each nail-biting day might make that high yield not worth the stress. So you might have to diversify. Truthfully, it's best to keep a little money within easy access for emergencies, but not so much that you miss out on today's high rates. If you've engorged your Chase Savings Account, take a look at some other top-paying savings accounts to see how much you could earn in interest. If your savings is anywhere near the median -- $8,000 -- you could potentially pick up at least $400 on your savings.

3 Banking Predictions for 2024 Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to slow inflation. That's caused a world of upheaval for borrowers who are now facing higher interest rates on everything from credit card balances to personal and auto loans.The one silver lining, though, is that higher interest rates are benefitting people with money in savings accounts and CDs. But will that continue into 2024? Without a crystal ball, we can't predict what's in store for banking with certainty. But here are a few probable scenarios.1. Savings account rates will remain competitive but fall as the year goes onRight now, it's possible to score well above a 4% APY on a high-yield savings account. But will that be possible throughout 2024? Maybe, but it's not certain.The Fed is expected to cut rates in 2024 if inflation continues to cool. That could result in lower interest rates for savers with money in the bank.That said, savings account rates will likely remain competitive next year. So if you need a good place for your emergency fund, a high-yield savings account will still be a wise choice, as you can earn interest while keeping your money safe. But don't be surprised if you don't earn quite as much interest on your savings in the new year as in 2023.2. Short-term CDs will be attractive Like savings account rates, CD rates are competitive right now following the Fed's actions. And chances are, that will still hold true in 2024. But banks may be more willing to offer higher rates for short-term CDs than longer-term CDs in 2024 in anticipation of broad rate cuts. So you may find that you're able to earn more on a one-year CD than on a five-year CD.3. Long-term CD rates could drop more substantiallyBanks commonly reward savers who open long-term CDs with higher interest rates than shorter-term CDs. But we may see the opposite in 2024 due to projected rate hikes from the Fed.This isn't to say that opening a longer-term CD won't make sense in 2024. But we could end up seeing lower rates next year than the rates that are available for five-year CDs today. So if you're interested in opening a five-year CD, you may not want to wait until the new year, but rather, take action in the coming weeks. All told, there's a good chance that banks will be able to continue to offer attractive interest rates on savings accounts and CDs in 2024. But it's good to have a sense of changes that might arrive as inflation continues to moderate.Of course, that's not guaranteed to happen, either. And if inflation picks up and the Fed is forced to raise rates in the new year, all of the above predictions could be a bust. But since that's not expected to happen, you may want to assume the projections above are reasonably spot-on -- and sock your money away accordingly.

How to Find Items That Are Marked Down to 1 Penny at Dollar General If you're trying to keep your credit card bills down, buying something for a penny may seem like a dream scenario. After all, what could be friendlier to your bank account than purchasing an item you want or need that costs only a cent?In today's day and age, it may seem impossible to find anything to purchase so cheaply, but that's not necessarily the case. In fact, it may be possible to find penny items at Dollar General.That's because the store has a system in which items that are supposed to be removed from stock are priced at $0.01. If employees do not remove these items from the shelves before the price adjustment happens, they'll ring up for only a penny.So, how can you find these items? Here are the steps you'll need to take.1. Go shopping on the correct dayItems are marked down to a penny only when it's determined that they need to be removed from stock. Typically, this markdown process happens on a Tuesday, so if you want to be able to buy one of these deeply discounted products, you'll want to go shopping then.Since others may also be on the lookout for the penny products, it can help to go early in the morning before all of the items you might want are bought up.2. Check the penny lists onlinePenny items are not advertised, since they are not really supposed to be for sale at that price. This means you can't just consult the Dollar General sales flyer to see what's on discount. You also shouldn't ask cashiers, as they not only won't help you find the items but instead are more likely to remove them from the shelves before you can purchase them.Since these products are like hidden gems, you'll want a guide to discovering them -- and there are a few lists online that can help you do that. The Krazy Coupon lady publishes a weekly list of penny items. You can also join Facebook groups dedicated to finding them.Since penny items change regularly, you'll want to check out these resources every week to see what's on discount.3. Load up your cartWhen you are lucky enough to find a penny list item on the shelves, you should bring up as many of the items as you want to purchase.As soon as you have alerted the store to the fact the items were left on the shelf, they will be pulled so you won't have a chance to get any more of them. If they ring up for a higher price, you can just say you changed your mind.4. Get lucky with your cashierFinally, you need to hope that the cashier you have ringing up your items allows you to actually buy them. Official store policy is that they should not be purchased, so you may well be told you can't actually get the item for a penny and may have to put the item back.While there's an element of luck involved in both finding the penny items and being able to buy them, it may be worth the effort to try if there's something on the penny list you are excited about purchasing -- or if you happen to be at Dollar General anyway.