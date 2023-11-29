5 Awesome Costco Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything
Your mom is the person who raised you, cooked your favorite meals when you were down, and cared for you after countless scrapes, bruises, and falls. So it's natural to want to get your mom something awesome for the holidays. And you may even be willing to dip into your savings account balance to come up with the perfect gift.
But your mom may not want you to spend a lot of money on a holiday gift. In fact, she might specifically lecture you not to rack up a giant credit card tab since she already has everything she needs.
But remember, gifts aren't always about fulfilling a need. It's okay to get your mom something she might simply enjoy as an extra. With that in mind, here are some great Costco finds your mom might truly love.
1. Kirkland Signature Ladies' Fleece Full Zip Jacket
A good fleece jacket is the sort of item you really can't have too many of. That way, if one gets sweaty during a cold morning run, you can swap it for another one after you've showered off.
Costco is selling a women's fleece jacket online for $21.99. And you should know that prices can vary between what's listed online versus in stores -- and that store prices are almost always more competitive. Choose from gray, teal, or cream in a variety of sizes.
2. Eddie Bauer Ladies' Mid Length Down Parka
If your mom is constantly telling you to remember your coat, why not give her a taste of her own medicine -- in a good way, of course? Costco is selling an Eddie Bauer mid-length parka for just $36.99. It's hooded, lightweight, and easy to pack down, making it a great gift for someone who has a winter coat already that may be on the bulky side. Choose from dark blue or black.
3. Lucky Brand Ladies' Lounge Pant, 2-pack
After a long, hard day, many moms would love nothing more than to swap their work pants for a pair of comfy lounge pants instead. Right now, Costco is selling a two-pack for just $11.99 that could easily double as pajamas. They feature an adjustable waistband and soft jersey knit fabric. What more could any mom want?
4. Kirkland Signature Ladies' Shearling Slipper
There's nothing like a cozy, breathable slipper to make romping around the house and tackling late-night chores, like laundry, more palatable. Costco is selling women's shearling slippers for $24.99. As of this writing, sizes are limited online, but it's worth checking your local warehouse club store, which might offer more of a variety. (Also, check back online, since Costco.com might restock.)
5. Thermos Stainless Steel 18oz Travel Tumbler, 2-pack
If there's one thing moms tend to need lots of, it's coffee -- specifically, coffee on the go. Enter this two-pack of travel mugs for just $19.99. Made of stainless steel, these mugs are designed to keep beverages hot for an impressive five hours. And they claim to keep beverages chilled for up to 14 hours. Throw in a gift card to your mom's favorite coffee shop, whether it's Starbucks, Dunkin', or a local establishment, and you've got the makings of a really great gift.
Shopping for your mom may not be easy. But remember, it's the thought that counts. And thanks to Costco, you can come up with a meaningful gift without having to go overboard on spending. So that way, your mom won't have to feel the slightest bit bad about being on the receiving end.
