5 Cheap Alternatives to Netflix

Streaming apps are a typical expense for most Americans. A 2023 Leichtman Research, Inc. study found that 86% of U.S. households use at least one streaming video service. And the cost can quickly get expensive if you pay for more than one.

Netflix is a popular streaming service with a high price tag. You may be able to save money by ditching Netflix and subscribing to a more affordable streaming service. We've outlined some cheaper alternatives if you're looking for entertainment options that won't break your budget.

A Netflix subscription will cost you

With more than 230 million paid subscribers around the globe, Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services. But if you want to stream the many shows and movies without seeing ads, you'll pay anywhere from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, depending on your plan. The more affordable ad-free plans limit how many devices can stream content simultaneously.

Netflix's standard plan, which allows you to stream on up to two devices at once, costs $15.49. A cheaper ad-supported plan has become available more recently, at $6.99 monthly, but not everyone wants to be bombarded with advertisements while enjoying entertainment at home. Luckily, there are cheaper streaming alternatives to explore if you want to pay less.

1. Disney+

A great family-friendly alternative to Netflix is Disney+. The streaming library isn't as vast as Netflix's, but there are plenty of shows and movies to watch. You'll pay $10.99 for an ad-free Disney+ experience. You can stream on multiple devices at this price point. The $9.99 ad-free Netflix plan only allows streaming on one device at a time. The more costly ad-free Netflix plans, which enable multiple devices to access content simultaneously, cost $15.49 and $19.99.

2. Paramount+

Movie lovers especially will enjoy Paramount+. This streaming service includes shows and movies. You'll pay $9.99 per month for a Paramount+ ad-free plan. If you want to bundle your Paramount+ subscription with SHOWTIME, it'll cost $11.99 per month. Both of these plan options won't drain your checking account balance.

3. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is another streaming service worth exploring if you want to keep your spending to a minimum. You can try out this service for free for seven days. After the free trial, Apple TV+ costs $6.99 monthly. At that low price, it's a much better deal than subscribing to Netflix.

4. Peacock

Peacock is another popular streaming service with television shows and movies. The Premium Plus plan, which is primarily ad-free, costs $9.99 monthly. This could be a cheaper solution if you're currently paying for one of the more expensive ad-free Netflix plans.

5. Amazon Prime Video

Another option for anyone ready to ditch Netflix is Amazon Prime Video. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, you'll pay $8.99 for Prime Video access. But if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually, you'll get free access to Amazon Prime Video. If you're already a Prime member, don't ignore this valuable perk.

Look for ways to reduce your spending to stay on budget

One way you can ease your worries is finding ways to reduce your spending. You may want to eliminate some of your costly subscriptions for more affordable alternatives. Budgeting apps are an excellent resource if you need help managing your spending. As you find more ways to save money, you'll be able to reach your personal finance goals sooner.