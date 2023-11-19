5 Christmas Treats at Costco You Have to Try
- Check out a classic holiday candy that's apt to wow your taste buds.
- Have fun with crafty treats that can keep your kids busy and fed.
- Indulge in a super decadent chocolate spread.
Some people can't stand the fact that many stores blast Christmas music and put up holiday displays starting in mid-November. I'm not one of those people, though.
I happen to love getting into the holiday spirit and celebrating things early. And even though retailers effectively force consumers to shop early for the holidays (Halloween candy in July, anyone?), when it comes to Christmas goodies, I don't mind.
I happened to visit Costco this week, and lo and behold, my local store had a host of appealing Christmas treats out on display. Now, I'm not going to tell you how large a credit card tab I racked up filling my cart. But let's just say I probably went a bit overboard. When you look at these offerings, though, you may be tempted to do the same.
1. Kirkland peppermint bark
Although I'm someone who can eat peppermint bark all year round, many people very much consider this a Christmas treat. And if you're a fan of peppermint bark, you may want to buy it at Costco, where a 21-ounce tub will cost you just $9.99 (or at least at my local store -- prices can vary a bit from one Costco location to the next).
Last year, in addition to Costco's peppermint bark, I treated myself to some from Williams Sonoma at a cost of about $30 for a 16-ounce batch. And while it was delicious, I can't say that it was any better than Costco's, despite costing a lot more. So if you're looking to buy this year as a gift for a party host or as a stocking stuffer for a candy lover in your life, don't overspend when Costco's offering is downright fantastic.
2. Godiva assorted chocolate
When you hear the name "Godiva," your mind should conjure up images of rich, delicious chocolate. Costco has an assorted Godiva mix on sale right now for $12.79 at my local store, which is $5.20 off the usual price. But even the full price is quite reasonable, seeing as how you're getting more than 11 ounces of quality chocolate.
Because this item was on sale, I picked up a few extra boxes to give as teacher gifts at the end of the year. But rest assured I bought one for myself, too.
3. Marketplace Brands gingerbread house kit
Building a gingerbread house is something my kids and I do every year during the holidays. And while our creation doesn't always look that pretty, it tends to taste great.
Costco has a full gingerbread kit for $13.99 (again, this is my Costco, so your price might differ slightly). It's easy to assemble and comes with plenty of candy decorations to adorn your cookie house -- that is, if your kids don't eat all of them during the construction process.
4. A Cappella chocuterie tray
A nice meat and cheese board could be the perfect accompaniment for your Christmas dinner. But if you're more of a sweet tooth, consider this assortment of high-end chocolate instead.
It features tasty treats like white and dark chocolate peppermint cookies and chocolate-dipped shortbread. And it comes on a nice-looking board with serving utensils.
At $29.99, this isn't exactly an inexpensive item. But hey, we all deserve to indulge once in a while, right? This could also be a really great gift if you have family hosting you for dinner and you want to show your appreciation.
5. Corso's Cookies color-your-own cookie kit
Baking Christmas cookies with kids can be fun, but maybe you're just not into baking. Maybe you don't want your kitchen covered in flour, and maybe you don't want the stress of having to watch the oven to make sure your creations don't burn.
If you want to enjoy the bonding experience of baking with your kids, only without the baking, buy this kit. For just $11.99, it comes with 12 Christmas-themed cookies (think Santa, snowmen, etc.) and six food-coloring markers. You'll get all the fun without the mess.
Many people love Costco for the savings involved. And that's an aspect of the store I definitely appreciate. But part of my love for Costco stems from the awesome seasonal products it tends to put out. And this year's array definitely did not disappoint.
