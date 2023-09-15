5 Hot New Sam's Club Products for September
Sure, everyone loves their tried-and-true favorites. But most of us also love to try the hot new things that hit the shelves. That's one reason we love stores with strong house brands, like Costco and Sam's Club -- there are always new things to try.
This month, Sam's Club has a variety of fun new grocery items, including seasonal flavors and new versions of other popular products. Here's a look at some of the hottest new items that Sam's Club members are trying right now.
1. Member's Mark Pumpkin Empanadas
While I'm not so sure I'm on board with the pumpkin frenzy that happens this time of year, sometimes you really do get some winners out of it. And based on the reviews, these Member's Mark Pumpkin Empanadas are worth checking out. (Don't read the nutrition label if you're concerned about calories. You've been warned.)
Price: $12.68
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
2. Member's Mark Bold BBQ Trail Mix
Do you like corn? Then this might be for you! The Member's Mark Bold BBQ Trail Mix has been a quick hit, with (most) reviewers giving it five stars. Indeed, while some reviewers weren't happy about the corn-to-nut ratio, everyone agrees the flavoring is delicious. If you're a fan of BBQ-flavored snacks, this looks to be worth a try (it's already in my cart!).
Price: $7.98 ($0.33/oz)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
3. Member's Mark Salted Dry Roasted Pecans
Sam's Club offers a nice variety of Member's Mark nuts that are almost universally well-regarded (most have 4.7-star or higher ratings). So, it's no surprise its latest addition -- Salted Dry Roasted Pecans -- also seems to be popular, if not quite up to the usual standards. If you like to add pecans to salads or baked goods, this looks like a good deal.
Price: $9.98 ($0.59/oz)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
4. Member's Mark Oven Roasted Wings
Not only are these frozen wings already seasoned, they're already cooked, too. Heat and cover in your favorite sauce for a no-fuss way to scratch that chicken wing itch. While it's certainly more expensive than buying raw wings (Member's Mark Ready to Cook frozen wings are just $2.50/lb), they're cheaper than takeout, and it's a good deal for a quick snack or fast supper.
Price: $17.98 ($5.99/lb)
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
5. Member's Mark Beer Cheese Flavored Popcorn
I'm not personally a beer fan, but even I can admit that it makes a nice addition to cheese sauces (especially when paired with pretzels). Reviews are mixed -- but overall positive -- on the popcorn version, with many folks saying the Member's Mark Beer Cheese Flavored Popcorn was better than expected.
Price: $4.98 ($0.36/oz)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Gotta try them all? FOMO costs $53.60
If social media is any indication, I'm not the only person that sees all these new items and thinks, "I really have to try these!" Unfortunately, if I tried all the new items as they came out, my food budget would be blown before I hit half the aisles.
Balancing FOMO and your finances is a delicate dance -- especially with seemingly little things like hot new grocery items. But even though the foods on this list are all fairly inexpensive individually, it would still cost you more than $50 ($53.60, plus tax) to try them all.
How to handle it? Moderation. It's reasonable to pick one new item to try now and then, but you shouldn't splurge too far outside your budget just because something is "limited" or trending. This goes double for Sam's Club, where most things are larger sizes than the grocery store.
