5 Kirkland Products Costco Members Can't Get Enough Of
KEY POINTS
- Kirkland Signature is Costco's private label, which is quite popular among members.
- Some surprisingly big names, like Starbucks and Huggies, produce Kirkland Signature products.
- The $4.99 price tag of one famous Kirkland staple hasn't changed since 2009.
When you walk into your local Costco and see the Kirkland Signature logo, you probably know you're getting a bargain on a quality product. Kirkland Signature is Costco's umbrella private label that includes a huge array of products, including pantry staples, coffee, alcoholic beverages, household essentials, clothing, and gasoline.
Surprisingly, many Kirkland Signature brands are actually manufactured by big names like Starbucks, Jelly Belly candy, and Huggies diapers. Here are five Kirkland Signature products Costco members can't stop raving about.
1. Rotisserie chicken
Costco sells over 100 million of its Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken each year. And the $4.99 price tag, which Costco hasn't raised since 2009, has a lot to do with that. If Costco had raised the price to keep pace with inflation, its signature birds would cost over $7 by now.
Costco's rotisserie chickens are what's known as a loss leader. The warehouse giant is willing to sacrifice profits because the cheap chickens lure more people into the store. Customers who might just stock up on essentials once or twice a month stop by their local warehouse more often to pick up an easy, low-cost dinner.
Of course, Costco knows that you'll probably buy more than just a $4.99 chicken when you drop by the warehouse. So keep that in mind, particularly if you're prone to impulse spending.
2. Aged balsamic vinegar
Costco members rave about the Kirkland Signature Aged Balsamic Vinegar, which is made in partnership with Modena, Italy-based company Acetum. Fans say it makes for the perfect salad dressing and that it also pairs nicely with ciabatta bread.
Many report they've never been able to find anything quite like it at their local supermarket. Plus, it's a deal at just under $20 for a 1-liter bottle.
3. Dental Chews dog treats
Humans aren't the only ones who can score bargains at Costco. One favorite product among pet parents is Kirkland Signature Dental Chews for dogs. A 72-count box costs just $36.99 at Costco.com.
The treats are grain-free and gluten-free. Many dog owners report that their dogs love the treats. Moreover, they say the treats keep their canine companions' teeth healthy and their breath fresh. Of course, chew treats are no substitute for regular vet checkups and dental cleanings. To help defray the costs, consider purchasing pet insurance.
4. Praline pecans
Some redditors warn that you may just get hooked on the Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans. Fans say they're great with oatmeal, on top of a salad, paired with fruit, layered over ice cream -- or straight out of the jar. And a 2.5-pound jar will only set you back about $17.99.
5. French vodka
If you're a drinker, Kirkland-brand liquors are an inexpensive way to stock your home bar. One fan favorite: the French Vodka, which costs about $21 for a 1.75-liter bottle. The smooth taste has led to a long-standing rumor that Kirkland French Vodka is actually pricy Grey Goose vodka in different packaging. (Grey Goose says the claim is "completely false.")
Not all Costco warehouses sell liquor. But if you live in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, or Vermont, you can buy alcohol from Costco without a membership due to state laws.
Will Kirkland Signature products save you money?
Kirkland Signature products can save you money in the same way buying generic brands does. Essentially, you're getting the same product you'd get from a pricier brand name, often with less fancy packaging.
But it's also important to remember that to shop Kirkland Signature products, you have to buy a Costco membership. Annual membership costs start at $60. If you have several people or pets in your household, the cost may be worth it, especially if you live near a warehouse. However, if you're a household of one and you have limited storage space, the cost may not be worth it.
That aged balsamic vinegar may be tasty. But if you live alone in a small home, you may not want a 1-liter bottle of the stuff hogging up your pantry space.
