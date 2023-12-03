5 Little-Known Perks of Shopping for Beauty Products Online
KEY POINTS
- Shopping for beauty products online means having instant access to product reviews.
- Online shopping is often where you'll find the deepest discounts.
- Shopping from the comfort of your home means finding what you want without the pressure of a salesperson.
It's no secret that online shopping has become a way of life. In 2022 alone, 268 million Americans made online purchases. That number is expected to reach 285 million by 2025.
Besides the convenience of shopping from the comfort of your own home, there are lesser-known perks of shopping for beauty products online.
1. Opinions are right at your fingertips
Shopping for beauty products online means having instant access to a wide range of product reviews and opinions. Chances are, there will be product reviews on the site you're visiting. These are usually from real buyers, people who've tried the products you're considering.
What's more, the internet is chock full of "beauty influencers," people whose job it is to try out beauty products and share their opinions. Once you find a product you're interested in, Google "(product name) reviews." You may be surprised by how many pop up.
One thing about those of us who spend our hard-earned money on beauty products: We do not hold back when asked for an opinion. Rather than a sales clerk trying to sell you a product, you have access to people who'll give you the real scoop on whether it's worth the money you're paying for it.
Why waste money on products you won't end up using?
2. Comparing prices could not be easier
Google the name of a product and hit the "shopping" tab at the top of the page (just under the search bar). What comes up are pages showing all the places you can buy the product and how much you'll pay. Gone are the days of going from store to store, trying to figure out if you're getting the lowest price.
The thing about beauty products is that you're likely to purchase them your entire life. Whether it's a skincare line or your favorite brand of makeup, as long as you're healthy enough to do so, you'll probably be forking over money for the products that make you look and feel your best. In the long run, paying the lowest available price means leaving more money in your checking account.
3. You're introduced to dozens of new products
Let's say you're looking for a serum containing hyaluronic acid but don't want to pay a small fortune for it. By scrolling through the options on Google Shopping, you're sure to be introduced to brands you've never heard of before. Once you see something that intrigues you, you move straight to finding reviews.
When you shop for beauty products in a department store, the only brands available to you are the lines that store carries. The same is not true online.
4. Online discounts are a norm
Online is where you'll find frequent discounts. In fact, the first time you shop for beauty products online, you may be surprised by the competition raging between brands. When one offers 20% off everything, others are likely to top that discount with 25% or 30% off. It's all about getting you to try their products and then retaining you as a loyal customer.
Any money you save is more you can put away for a rainy day.
5. It's less stressful
Shopping for skincare and makeup products can be overwhelming, especially if you're looking for something new to try. With so many brands and products, it can be hard to tell one from the other. And standing at a department store beauty counter with a salesperson hovering over you makes it next to impossible to make a well-informed decision. Shopping online removes that pressure. You don't have to look at 200 products at once, but can focus on one thing at a time.
In addition, some of the biggest names in beauty offer generous return policies. For example, Ulta, Sephora, Target, CVS, and MAC Cosmetics make it easy to return anything you don't like for a refund. That said, not all retailers have such a policy, so check it out on their websites before making a purchase.
If you already know which products you like, online shopping is a win-win. You don't have to worry about whether you'll be happy with the purchase, and you're likely to score a better discount than you would in a retail store.
There's very little downside to shopping for beauty products online, while there are a number of very attractive perks.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.