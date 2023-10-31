5 Money-Saving Habits Every Football Fan Should Adopt
KEY POINTS
- Using rewards credit cards can save you on food and travel for football games.
- Lower your game-day costs by carpooling to the stadium and planning to eat and drink before the game.
- Look for secondhand gear to purchase, rather than paying full price for new items.
If you're a casual football fan, you might catch a game here or there when they're on TV, and you probably follow the standings throughout the season to see how your local team is doing. But if you're a more dedicated fan, you're likely much more invested than that. You could end up spending a lot of money throughout a season, whether on game tickets, team gear, or streaming services that allow you to watch every game.
All these costs can take a major toll on your personal finances, so it's worth finding ways to lower your costs where you can. With that in mind, here are some tips for enjoying the football season that will leave more money in your savings account.
1. Shop grocery sales and use a rewards credit card
Food costs at grocery stores rose 2.4% from September 2022 to September 2023, according to the USDA. And that's alongside all the other price increases we've been experiencing thanks to inflation the past few years. These higher prices can make your game-day meals more of a burden if you're hosting a get-together.
If you can plan your menu ahead of time, you'll be able to look for sales at the grocery store that can help lower your food costs. If ground beef or turkey is on sale, you can whip up a hearty chili for your guests. Or if the price of bratwurst drops, you'll know you can fire up the grill without worry.
Another good idea is to use a rewards credit card to pay for your groceries. There are grocery store credit cards that can earn you 5% to 6% cash back on your food purchases, which can help offset a good chunk of your costs.
2. Shop secondhand for cool vintage gear
If you're a football fan, you most likely have at least one item of team gear in your closet -- and I'd bet you have even more than that. But repping your team can be expensive; fitted hats can cost about $45, and team jerseys can go for a whopping $175. Getting suited up on game day is not for the faint of heart or light of wallet.
If you're looking to find team gear for less, try shopping secondhand. You can search on websites like eBay and Poshmark, visit secondhand shops, or even check out garage sales. You could end up with really unique and well-made items for just a couple of bucks.
3. Carpool or take public transportation to the game
I'm sure I don't need to tell you about high gas prices, but if you're planning to drive to a game, you should also consider how much you'll be paying to park in a stadium lot. Prices vary by stadium, but they can soar to $100 for a parking pass on game day, and only 12 of the 32 teams charge less than $30.
If you're going to a game, make a plan to carpool with your pals so you can share this cost. Or better yet, see if you can take public transportation. Some stadiums may be better set up for this than others, but if you can get to the game for just a few dollars, it will be worth the effort.
4. Tailgate rather than eating in the stadium
Food and drink costs are another line item that fluctuates depending on the location, but if you're planning to eat and drink in the stadium, you can pretty much bet that it will cost you a pretty penny. Some teams charge as much as $15 for a beer and $7 for a soda.
A better bet is to plan ahead and tailgate in the parking lot before the game. You can supply enough food from your grocery budget to keep you full throughout the game, and can enjoy most, if not all, of your libations for the day for a fraction of the cost.
If you're worried about grilling in the lot, there's no need to involve charcoal and flame. My family used to pick up sandwiches from our local deli and pre-blend a bottle of Bloody Mary mix to enjoy before the game for a filling meal and easy cleanup.
5. Use a travel card and points when going to away games
Many football fans make an effort to travel to away games for a memorable experience, but that doesn't come cheap. If you're planning to make a trek for a football game, use a travel rewards credit card to earn miles on your purchase.
And if you already have points banked in your account, now's the perfect time to use them to offset the cost of your flight and accommodations.
Spend less, cheer more
No matter how much you believe in your lucky socks, they're not going to make your team win every game, and they're not going to lower your costs of being a football fan. Instead, take some proactive steps to save on your football-related costs so you can feel better about cheering on your team throughout the season.
