5 Reasons I Won't Get a Costco Membership
KEY POINTS
- Costco has a lot of fans for very good reasons -- you can save money on groceries, electronics, hot dogs, and more.
- I'm 60 miles away from my closest Costco location, so it wouldn't be convenient for me to shop there.
- I also hate dealing with large crowds and don't want the temptation to spend money just for the sake of it.
If you've spent any amount of time reading the excellent personal finance content here at The Ascent, you could probably tell that Costco has a big fanbase here. And honestly, that's not at all surprising. Costco is a great place to buy bulk paper towels, of course, but you can also buy a laptop there. You can gawk at high-end jewelry, and order the iconic $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo at the food court.
All of these are excellent reasons to be a Costco fan, and since we could all use a little savings account balance boost these days, getting a Costco membership makes sense for a lot of people. It doesn't for me, though. Here's why.
1. I don't have a store nearby
Truth be told, this reason is one of the biggest to explain why I'm not a Costco member. My closest store is 60 miles away -- that's an hour in the car each way. To be fair, I do drive almost as far (50 miles each way) every couple of months to visit the closest Trader Joe's, but that doesn't require me to spend $60 or $120 per year for a membership. Plus, TJ's sells stuff you can't get anywhere else.
2. I live alone
While it is worth buying some items in bulk if you're solo (and have the storage space), it wouldn't make any sense for me to buy perishable grocery items in bulk because I have a household of just one human. It's much easier for me to make bulk purchases of paper goods, toiletries, and cleaning supplies via Amazon, Target, or even my local grocery store.
3. Big crowds make me miserable
I can't stand fighting the crowds while shopping, and since I've accompanied friends and partners to Costco in the last several years, I'm familiar with how busy the store can be. And unlike Sam's Club (which I also won't join; the nearest store to me is 80 miles away!), Costco hasn't seemed keen to make the shopping process friendlier for people who hate crowds. Costco's online shopping prices are higher than in-store prices, for example. At least Sam's Club offers Scan & Go, saving you a wait at checkout. Costco's self-checkout lanes aren't set up to make the experience any easier.
4. I don't use a lot of gas
If you drive a lot and have a Costco nearby, getting a membership can be worth it for the gas alone. But even if I had a store in my city, the gas prices wouldn't make it worth it for me. I work from home and don't have a commute, and while I do love taking road trip vacations, I don't take them often enough to justify the membership cost and subsequent savings on gas.
5. I don't need the temptation to overspend
This last reason is a particularly personal one. Costco stocks and sells a lot of amazing products, but I don't like to put myself in situations where I'm tempted to overspend or buy items I don't really need or want, just because they're available. It's the same reason my in-person shopping trips to Target are few and far between. Part of getting better with money is learning to recognize your overspending triggers and cope accordingly. Hence, no Costco membership for me.
Joining Costco is a solid financial decision for an awful lot of people, and it might be for you. But if you found yourself nodding along with most of my reasons not to get a Costco membership, it might not be a fit for you either.
