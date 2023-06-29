5 Reasons People Have Their Sam's Club Membership Revoked

Editorial Disclosure
We have not reviewed all available products or offers. Compensation may impact the order of which offers appear on page, but our editorial opinions and ratings are not influenced by compensation.
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
KEY POINTS
Sam's Club lists actionable offenses that can lead to a membership being revoked on its website.
These actionable offenses include writing bad checks, shoplifting, violent behavior, and abuse directed toward associates.
Making questionable returns can also get a member banned.
If you like shopping at Sam's Club, the last thing you want is to lose your membership. Since it has a large selection and reasonable prices, it's a great place to shop without too much of a hit to your finances. Fortunately, Sam's Club doesn't go around canceling people's memberships for no reason. That wouldn't be a great way to run a membership club.
However, it does reserve the right to revoke membership, and it lists actionable offenses that could lead to this on its website. Here are the most common reasons for people to have their Sam's Club membership revoked.
1. Writing bad checks
Bounced checks could get you bounced from Sam's Club. You might be able to fix this if it's a one-time issue, but not if it happens on a regular basis. A better option is to pay with a rewards credit card instead of a check, so you can earn cash back or points on your purchase. If you're one of the store's frequent shoppers, there are Sam's Club credit cards that are worth checking out.
2. Shoplifting
Like most of the actionable offenses on Sam's Club's list, this one's pretty self-explanatory. Most stores ban people who get caught trying to shoplift. With those that require a membership, including Sam's Club and Costco, they'll usually take away your membership.
3. Violent behavior
Your local Sam's Club is not the place to throw down, even on Black Friday. You'll most likely lose your membership, plus there's the whole "could get arrested and spend the night in jail" part.
4. Abusive, disrespectful, or threatening behavior toward an associate; profanity used toward an associate
It should go without saying, but sadly, not all customers treat retail employees well. Sam's Club considers practically any type of rude behavior toward its associates as an actionable offense. That gives it plenty of leeway to revoke memberships of problem customers.
5. Questionable returns
Return abuse is a common issue for retailers, especially those with generous return policies. It's the No. 1 reason people have their Costco membership revoked, and it's also an actionable offense at Sam's Club.
You don't need to worry if you have a legitimate return to make every now and then. Even if it has been months, or years since you made the purchase, Sam's Club lets you return most items at any time. This stipulation about questionable returns is designed for the small percentage of customers who try to game the system. Here are a few examples of what can qualify:
Returning a large number of your purchases.
Frequently returning items you've had for a long time.
Committing any sort of return fraud, such as trying to pass off an old laptop or phone as a new one.
Most members won't have any problems
The reasons listed above are the actionable offenses that Sam's Club specifically mentions. It can technically revoke your membership for any reason, without cause.
The typical shopper doesn't have anything to worry about. All the things Sam's Club will ban you for aren't exactly normal customer behavior. If someone tries to steal, start fights, or return 90% of what they buy at Sam's Club, their membership could be revoked. The people who just shop there, enjoy the deals, and don't yell at the employees can have a membership for as long as they want.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
Lyle is a writer specializing in credit cards, travel rewards programs, and banking. His work has also appeared on MSN Money, USA Today, and Yahoo! Finance.
Share this page
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers.
The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For some households, investing in a Costco membership is worthwhile. The famous warehouse club sells most of its grocery and household items in bulk, which can result in significant savings for shoppers on a budget. If you've never shopped at Costco, you may be surprised at the variety of available products. Some items sold here aren't sold at other retailers, so make sure you don't miss out on these winning finds at your local Costco club.1. $1.50 hot dog and soda comboIs there anything better than a satisfying snack after a busy afternoon filling your shopping cart? Costco is well-known for its affordable food court finds. One popular treat that makes for an easy and cheap lunch is Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. You won't find a deal this good at your local grocery store, but you can enjoy this cheap lunch at your local Costco.2. Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oilWhile you can find olive oil at most grocery stores, not all olive oil available is high-quality or sold at a price that won't drain your checking account. But Costco's Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil is a favorite among Costco shoppers. Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, host of Netflix's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, recommends this essential kitchen staple. You can get a 2-liter bottle at your local Costco for less than $20.3. Pumpkin pieCostco is known for this favorite seasonal find: pumpkin pie. This tasty treat is available in the bakery section beginning in the fall and through the winter holidays. The ready-to-enjoy pie consists of more than three pounds of goodness for $5.99. In a fall 2022 post in the r/Costco subreddit, user ouchmytounge shared a photo of a line going out the door at their local club. The crowd of shoppers were waiting for this fan favorite! You won't find this exact creation elsewhere, so it's the perfect item to bring to this year's Thanksgiving potluck.4. Rotisserie chickenAnother deal that Costco is known for is its rotisserie chicken. The warehouse club sells an entire rotisserie chicken for $4.99. Whether you plan to make chicken salad, shredded chicken tacos, or add the meat to soup for a more hearty, filling meal, this is a great price to pay for an easy meal. Finding a rotisserie chicken this cheap at your local grocery stores will be difficult.5. Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrupCalling all breakfast lovers! Another Costco favorite you won't find at other stores is the Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup. Whether you're a fan of brunch, add maple syrup to your morning bowl of oatmeal, or use maple syrup as a sugar substitute, this high-quality, 100% pure maple syrup won't break your budget. A 33.8-ounce bottle costs less than $15.A warehouse club membership could save you moneyIf you want to reduce your grocery spending, consider investing in a warehouse club membership. Joining a club like Costco may help you stay on budget as you shop. Plus, you can try some of the finds mentioned above. Costco membership prices range from $60 to $120 annually. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.
We all love the shock and awe of huge discounts, such as when you can save hundreds on living room furniture or get a half-priced gazebo. But it's not those outsized deals that make warehouse stores like Sam's Club such a great personal finance choice for so many families.No, that comes down to the solid savings on all our everyday necessities. Because, in the long run, shaving a few bucks off dinner each night will add up to way more money in your bank account than the occasional big score on furniture.With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best deals you can find under $10 at your local Sam's Club.1. Member's Mark spices: $3.68 to $9.98There are a lot of low-cost ways to improve your home cooking, not the least of which is making sure it's spiced and seasoned properly. Sam's Club offers a great range of popular spices, all of which have great reviews online. Prices depend on the particular spice, but they start at just $3.68. While the containers are fairly large, most spices have a shelf life of one to two years so you should have plenty of time to use them up.2. Member's Mark over-the-counter medicines: $4.48 to $9.87Keeping the medicine cabinet stocked can get pricey, especially if you have family members who regularly go through items like allergy or heartburn medications. You can find Member's Mark versions of many popular over-the-counter drugs, all for much less than you'd typically spend at the grocery store or drugstore. Prices vary, but start at just $4.48.3. Member's Mark agave nectar: $7.98 Made from the agave plant, this sweet syrup has become a popular alternative to sugar and honey, especially in the vegan community as it is entirely plant-based. But while its growing popularity has helped it become more affordable, few places offer as good a price as Sam's Club. Member's Mark Organic Agave Nectar costs just $7.78 for a two-pack of 29-ounce bottles. While this may seem like a lot, agave nectar can last for years when stored properly.4. Member's Mark walnuts: $7.98Not only are walnuts considered to have a wide range of health benefits, but they're darn tasty, too. Of course, getting them out of their tough shells can be a serious workout. You can skip the hassle while also saving money by picking up Member's Mark Natural Shelled Walnuts. A giant 3-pound bag will run you less than $8 at Sam's Club.5. Member's Mark broth: $8.48Alright, so the absolute best broth is always going to be one you make yourself. But who really has time to simmer chicken bones for hours? Sam's Club offers two different Member's Mark broths -- chicken broth and beef broth -- that are well-reviewed for taste and value. Get a 6-pack of 32-ounce cartons of either flavor for just $8.48.6. Member's Mark loungewear: $8.98 to $9.98Thanks in large part to the work-from-home movement, a lot of folks have switched from business casual to business comfy (and I, for one, am happy for the change). If your new work uniform could use a few new pieces, scope out the deals at Sam's Club. You can find a ton of different options -- from knit pants to slouchy tees -- for less than $10, making it easy to refresh your work-from-home wardrobe.7. Member's Mark canned tomatoes: $9.48Canned tomato products are some of the most versatile items you can have in your pantry. You can use them for everything from a homemade pasta sauce to a hearty chili. And Sam's Club makes it easy to keep them in stock. For just $9.48, you can get a 12-pack of 14.5-ounce cans of Member's Mark Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice or a 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Member's Mark Tomato Sauce.Stack the savings with the right cardOn top of all of the other ways Sam's Club can help you save, don't forget to use a good rewards credit card when you shop. Purchase rewards from credit cards stack on top of any other type of deal or discount.
By: Dana George |
Updated
- First published on June 13, 2023
It's easy to go wild while shopping at Sam's Club. After all, there are new things to see and buy every time you walk into the warehouse store. And while many purchases are spot-on, some only make sense if you go in with a plan. Here are five things it rarely makes sense to buy at Sam's Club. 1. Huge containers of anythingIf you're excited by the idea of purchasing a one-gallon container of mayonnaise, you're my kind of person. However, it may not be the best idea, particularly if you're unsure how long it will take to consume a container of mayonnaise as large as a newborn baby.While there are dueling expert opinions on the matter, Dr. Karen Latimer is quoted in EatDelights as saying that a jar of mayonnaise can last for months if left unopened and stored away from sunlight. However, once that jar is opened and refrigerated, you have between two and three months to ensure it's consumed. And if you accidentally leave it out for eight hours? Prepare to toss it. In short, unless you're running a school cafeteria, a massive quantity of mayo may not be a good buy. It's easier to save money on groceries if you're willing to give up mega-sized products. 2. Fresh produceEvery time I walk into a warehouse store, I rack my brain to figure out who would benefit from purchasing the fresh produce. It's colorful and looks supremely healthy, but you can't just pick up two or three tomatoes or apples. So, unless you're throwing a huge party and need enough avocados to put a bowl of guacamole on every table, or you're a summer camp director and know the kids will tear through 10 pounds of onions with their burgers, you'll probably save money by picking up the actual quantity of produce you need at your local farmer's market or grocery store. Given that an estimated 20% of the food we buy goes to waste, making an extra stop could be worth the money. 3. SunscreenSummer is upon us, and we all know better than to allow our skin to burn in the midday sun. Sunscreen is essential, but unfortunately, it does expire. According to Mayo Clinic, we have 36 months to use sunscreen from the time it's manufactured. The active ingredients will break down faster if exposed to excessive heat or direct sun. Picking up a three-pack of sunscreen as you browse your local Sam's Club may seem like you're saving money.. However, if you still find yourself squeezing sunscreen from one of those bottles three years later, you're essentially putting lotion on your body and expecting it to protect you from the elements. 4. Vitamins and over-the-counter medicines One of the things that make vitamins and over-the-counter medicines so attractive at Sam's Club is how much less you have to pay per unit. After all, the less you spend, the more money you'll have to put away in a savings account, right? It's not quite that simple.Let's say you need to pick up Bayer Low Dose Aspirin. At Target, you'll pay between $0.05 and $0.06 per tablet. But at Sam's Club, you'll pay only $0.03 per tablet. In this situation, there's no doubt that Sam's offers the best bargain. According to Bayer, aspirin remains 100% effective for up to four years, and you'll probably use an entire bottle of aspirin in that time. However, it can be tough to determine when other products in the pharmacy department are due to expire. The Food & Drug Administration does not require vitamin manufacturers to put expiration dates on their products. While some manufacturers do so willingly, it's not something you can count on. For example, if you were to pick up a 400 count bottle of Vitamin C + Zinc 500 mg at Sam's Club today, you'd pay $0.04 per capsule. Here's the problem: A Brazilian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences study found that 92% of vitamin C supplements lose efficacy after 12 months of storage. But unless you know that in advance, you don't know if you're getting an actual bargain. 5. Diapers and toilet paperGoing out of your way to purchase either diapers or toilet paper at Sam's Club may cost you more than it's worth. We all use toilet paper. Retailers know that, so they frequently discount toilet paper to lure shoppers into their stores. Chances are, you'll score a deeper discount by purchasing TP when it's on sale at your local market. You can compound the savings by using a coupon. The same is true of diapers. Today, the cost of Member's Mark Newborn Diapers comes out to $0.16 per diaper. At the same time, Target's Up & Up Newborn Diapers sell for a little less than $0.14 per diaper. It's not a huge difference, but the savings add up when you consider how many of those things you go through while a child is young. By determining what constitutes a good buy and which products you want to avoid before walking into a Sam's Club, you can spend less and keep more in your bank account.
Sure, a lot of what makes warehouse stores, like Sam's Club, good personal finance choices for many families is the quantity discounts. Everything you buy is huge, so your price-per-unit goes down.But bulk buys aren't the only way families save -- nor are they the only thing behind the dedicated fan bases warehouse stores maintain. No, a good chunk of both of those can also be attributed to a popular, high-quality store brand. For Sam's Club, that house brand is Member's Mark. And it offers a huge range of everyday goods and groceries under that brand. In addition to generally being very well-priced, Member's Mark items tend to be highly rated. Here are some of my favorite picks.1. Member's Mark spices: $3.68 to $9.98Properly seasoning your foods is a cheap way to make everything you cook taste better. You can find a wide range of common spices under the Member's Mark label, from salt to cumin to granulated garlic. They're pretty much all reviewed at 4.5 stars or higher, with lots of remarks on the quality. The containers are modestly sized by Sam's Club standards, but they're much larger than those little jars on the spice racks, so stick with seasonings you use the most often to avoid waste.2. Member's Mark nuts: $4.48 to $25.98 Nuts are nature's perfect snack, not only packed with vitamins and healthy fats, but also providing that satisfying crunch. The Member's Mark brand offers a ton of different options, including dry-roasted peanuts, shelled pistachios, and even organic pine nuts (ideal for pesto). Prices obviously vary a ton depending on the kind of nut, and you'll be buying them in bulk, but there's potential for good per-nut value.3. Member's Mark broth: $8.48Broth is one of those pantry staples that I always keep on hand -- and in large quantities (because you never need a tablespoon of it, it always seems to be measured in cups). Sam's Club's Member's Mark chicken and beef broths both get 4.8 stars from thousands of reviewers, which speaks well of its quality. It's also less than $9 for a six-pack of 32-ounce containers, which is a solid value.4. Member's Mark canned tomatoes: $9.48Tomatoes are one of the most universal ingredients, showing up in all manner of cuisines from around the globe. They also happen to keep very well in cans and make a great bulk-buy choice. The Member's Mark brand offers both diced tomatoes and tomato sauce, and you can get a 12-pack of cans of either for less than $10.5. Member's Mark garbage bags: $10.58 to $24.98You interact with your garbage bags all the time, and a bad-quality bag makes all those interactions significantly less pleasant. Member's Mark makes a variety of trash bags with nearly five-star ratings, from kitchen bags to yard bags to contractor-quality clean-up bags. Prices vary, but the value is good, and one Sam's Club-sized box of bags will likely last you the better part of a year.6. Member's Mark coffee: $11.98 to $27.98When coffee lovers get bad coffee, they'll tell you about it. So when every Member's Mark-made coffee has at least 4.6 stars -- even the instant stuff gets 4.7 stars -- then you have to reason it's a decent brew. You can find a huge array of coffee options, from Kureg-friendly cups to, yes, instant, though arguably the most popular is the Organic Fair Trade Whole Bean coffee, which has well over 1,000 five-star reviews.7. Member's Mark toilet paper: $22.98 to $25.97For something we buy just to literally flush down the toilet, the quality of your toilet paper is surprisingly important. Member's Mark's toilet paper gets a very high rating -- 4.8 stars -- from more than 10,000 satisfied users. There are large rolls and mega rolls (if you like the convenience of a mega roll, I suggest a roll extender!) in huge packages for just $0.02 per square foot.Stacking deals with rewardsYou can outfit most of your pantry (and fridge, and freezer) with nothing but Member's Mark products, and you'll likely be happy with the lot of them if the reviews are to be believed. Even better, the potential value is easy to see. But you can make it even better by making sure you take along your handy-dandy rewards credit card. Choose one with bonus rewards for warehouse stores to really get your savings on.
By: Dana George |
Updated
- First published on June 17, 2023
Whether you've recently become a Sam's Club member or have shopped at the warehouse store for years, there may be some perks of membership you're not taking advantage of. Here are six of those perks.1. Scan & GoIf you're standing in a long line, waiting to check out at Sam's Club, you don't have to. You can check yourself out as you shop. Here's how it works:You download the Sam's Club app on your iPhone or Android. Once you store payment information in your account on the app, you're ready to shop. Sam's Cash, EBT, and all major credit cards are accepted as forms of payment.When you find something you want to buy, you scan the product barcode using your smartphone. If you have trouble, you can always use the "find the item" feature on the Sam's Club app to look the product up and add it to your virtual basket.Once you've filled your real-life cart with the items you wish to purchase and have scanned the barcodes for each item, it's time to pay. Fortunately, it's as easy as pushing the pay button on the app.Instead of showing a paper receipt to a Sam's Club employee on the way out of the store, you'll show them the virtual receipt on your phone.Scan & Go can even help you save money on groceries by tracking your purchases. Try it once, and you may enjoy the extra time (and money) it saves.2. Curbside pickupThere may be a million ways that going inside the store to pick up the things you need would be a challenge. Maybe you're recovering from surgery, not feeling well, have mobility issues, or have a car full of kids you don't want to drag through the entire club. Whatever your reason, now's a good time to take advantage of curbside pickup.Buying is as easy as logging onto your computer or going into the Sam's Club app on your phone and picking the items you need. As with Scan & Go, you can pay for purchases using Sam's Cash, EBT, and all major credit cards.When you arrive at the store, park in a designated curbside pickup spot and check in on your phone. Within minutes, your items will be brought to your vehicle. That 48 pounds of dog food? It's no problem. Someone will bring it out to you.One other advantage of curbside pickup: If you have a problem with impulse buying, you may find it easier to control if you don't stroll through the store to check out new items.3. Guest membershipMaybe you've never been a Sam's Club member and wonder if it's right for you, or perhaps you want to see if shopping at Sam's would leave you with a little extra money to invest. Whatever your reason, you can sign up for a guest membership that gives you access to Sam's Club online. As a guest, you'll have to pay a 10% service fee per order, but you'll still have the opportunity to experience what shopping through Sam's is all about. There's no charge to become a guest member for a day.4. Car rentalsJust as Sam's Club members have access to discount vacation packages, they also have access to discount car rentals. Members score discounts of up to 25% on rentals nationwide. And these aren't cars from no-name rental companies but from big players like Hertz, Thrifty, and Dollar. You can set up a rental online or, if you need help, by calling (833) 494-7267.5. Special item requestsHave you ever wished Sam's Club carried a specific brand of toothpaste or type of battery? If so, you may not realize that Sam's accepts requests. To request an item from Sam's Club, you'll fill out an online request form, and your request will be submitted to the buying team. While there's no guarantee that Sam's will begin carrying the product, it will look into adding it to its everyday purchases.Note: The more information you can provide about the product via the request form, the better. For example, if there's a UPC or model number, include it with your request.6. Overnight RV parkingLike its parent company Walmart, Sam's Club is a big fan of those traveling by RV. Some Sam's Clubs allow RVs to save the hassle of finding a campground by parking in their lots overnight. Parking policies vary by club due to local zoning restrictions, but if you're curious about a city where you plan to stop, this club locator will tell you where you can find the nearest Sam's Club. Once you know where it is, call the club to ask about their overnight parking policy. If it's permissible, tell them when you plan to spend the night there.Sam's Club and Costco may be the two largest warehouse retailers in the U.S., but that doesn't mean they will stop coming up with new ways to impress members. If you're paying for an annual membership anyway, why not take advantage of all that membership offers?