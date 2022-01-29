Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

These gigs offer flexibility and a chance to make money.

Key points

Fitting a side gig into your schedule can be tough.

Here are some side hustles that generally don't force you to commit to specific work hours.

Getting a side hustle could really work wonders for your financial outlook. Not only might that extra income make your ongoing bills more manageable, but it might also help you shore up your finances, whether by adding money to your savings account or paying down costly debt.

There's just one problem with getting a side hustle -- finding the time for it. If you work 40 hours a week or more and have other responsibilities, you might struggle to commit to a side gig that has you reporting to a specific place at a specific time every week.

The good news, though, is there are numerous side gigs that don't require that commitment. Rather, you can tackle your work when it's convenient for you. Here are five side hustles worth exploring if you want the most flexibility.

1. Driving for a ride-sharing company

When you sign up to drive for a ride-share service, you get to decide when you're able to pick up passengers and when you can't take on any more fares. You may choose to limit your work to weekends only, when you're less exhausted or pressed for time. Or, you may want to do that work during the week to leave your weekends free.

2. Designing websites

If you're hired to design websites, you'll have to meet your clients' deadlines for getting that work done. But you'll generally have the freedom to work at your own pace as long as you meet those deadlines. Say you're asked to complete a website by Feb. 25 that will require about 20 hours of work. You can schedule those hours when it's best for you, whether that means cramming them all into the first week of February or spreading them out over the course of the month.

3. Writing web content

As is the case with designing websites, if you're hired to produce web content, you'll have general deadlines to stick to. But you'll most likely be able to do that work at the hours that work best for you. If that means getting up early a few days a week and hammering out content before the sun is up, so be it.

4. Creating jewelry (or anything else you can sell online)

If you're a crafter, you can design jewelry or another popular item at a pace that works for you. Once you have your products ready, you can advertise and sell those items on a site you sign up for (like Etsy) or create.

5. Doing data entry work

Data entry may not be the most thrilling gig, but it's generally pretty flexible in that you're given a specific set of assignments with an ultimate deadline. As long as you meet that deadline, you can do that work a few nights a week or carve out a single day over a weekend to get it done.

A side hustle could be a great thing for your finances, but it's important to maintain a decent work-life balance too. These are only some of the gigs you can take on that are flexible, so it pays to explore your options if you want a chance to boost your income.