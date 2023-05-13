5 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Costco

When you think of Costco, you might conjure up an image of an oversized shopping cart loaded with bulk snack items, cleaning products, and toilet paper. But actually, Costco's inventory is massive, and the warehouse club giant offers a vast selection of everything from apparel to toys to electronics.

If you shop at Costco often, it won't surprise you to learn that you can buy a laptop, lounge chair, or even a new wardrobe at your local warehouse club store. But you may not realize that the following items are available at Costco, too.

1. High-end designer purses

Costco is known as a store that customers on a budget tend to frequent. But you can actually buy some pretty high-end items at Costco -- ones that might get you close to hitting your credit card limit. If you're the fashionable type, for example, you may be pleased to learn that you can buy a Prada handbag from Costco. In this case, however, you'll have to buy it online and not at a store.

2. Jewelry that costs more than $10,000

It probably won't come as a surprise to learn that Costco carries jewelry. But you may not realize that you could easily drop upward of $10,000 at Costco on a single piece of jewelry.

You should also know that while Costco has a very generous return policy, diamonds over 1.00 carat are subject to extra scrutiny. In those situations, Costco will issue you a Jewelry Credit Memo when you make your return. Then, a Costco gemologist will inspect your return for authenticity, and your refund will be processed in full once that's confirmed.

3. Tickets to Major League Baseball games

Seeing sporting events live has gotten expensive. If you're a Major League Baseball fan, though, you may be in luck. That's because Costco offers ticket bundles that allow you to score event tickets at a lower price than what you'd normally pay. These offers do restrict you to specific games, so you'll need to check the dates each offer includes. But they also come with free food and beverages, which could be a huge money saver.

4. Full-sized swimming pools

You might assume that you can purchase a blow-up swimming pool at Costco -- the type you fill up on an as-needed basis when your little kids want to take a dip. But actually, Costco sells full-sized above-ground pools that you don't inflate and deflate daily, but rather, keep using all summer long.

Of course, these types of pools require special installation that Costco may not be able to provide you with. And you might also need a permit to install one, so that's something you'll want to check with your town or municipality before making a purchase.

5. Standby whole-house generators

People who live in areas that are prone to power outages often make the decision to purchase portable generators. When the power goes out, you simply run some extension cords into your generator so you can power a few appliances, like your fridge, until it's restored.

Standby generators work differently. These generators cost many thousands of dollars and they're designed to tap into your gas line to power your entire house in the event of a power outage. Best of all, they do so automatically. And Costco sells these generators, which could end up being a smart investment for your home. In fact, if you're going to buy one of these (whether from Costco or another source), it could pay to see if doing so lets you snag a discount on homeowners insurance.

If your goal is to save money by shopping at Costco, then the above items may not be high on your list. But it may be helpful to know that Costco carries them in case a need or desire to buy them arises.