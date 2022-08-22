5 Unique Side Hustles You Probably Don't Know About

There may be more side hustles than you realize -- here are some interesting money-making gigs to consider.

Many Americans choose to work side hustles to boost their income. Are you considering getting a side hustle? While many side hustles are popular and well-known, there are some unique side hustle opportunities you may not know about yet. With one of these opportunities, you may be able to make extra money while trying something new.

1. Get paid to test websites

While most companies have a website, not all websites function well or look great.

Some businesses recognize the importance of a good website. They pay everyday internet users to suggest changes they can make to their websites for a better user experience.

You can get paid to provide commentary as you spend a few minutes on a website as a paid tester for companies like UserTesting. Rates vary by testing platform and assignment, but you can expect to make around $10 for about 15 minutes of your time.

2. Help others with their laundry

Do you like doing laundry? You can get paid to help others tackle their mountain of clothes needing cleaning. You'll pick up the laundry, wash and dry it, fold it, and return the load to the customer.

hampr is one company that connects gig workers with people who need their laundry done. Prices vary by area, but you can expect to make around $7 to $10 per load. Through this platform, you get to keep 100% of any tips you receive from customers.

3. Review legal cases online

You may be able to get paid to review legal cases from home. Before going to trial, lawyers look for ways to strengthen their case. You can provide feedback and get paid as an online juror.

Online Verdict is one company that provides this kind of work. You'll be asked to review the case details and answer some questions if selected for a case. Cases take anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes to review, and you can make $20 to $60 per case.

This could be an interesting way to boost your bank account balance and will likely yield more income than the traditional jury duty experience.

4. Let strangers use your pool for a price

Is there anything better than spending a hot day poolside? Many people wish they had a pool but don't want to pay for one or keep up with the required maintenance.

If you have a pool that you don't use all that often, you may be able to increase your income by renting it out for parties and events. Swimply is an app where people can rent private pools by the hour.

If your pool is in a big city and you have an inviting outdoor space, it may be an attractive option for renters. There is no set rate -- you get to control what you charge.

5. Assemble furniture (or get paid to complete other tasks)

If you're a handy person who likes to put things together or enjoys doing small tasks around the house, you may be able to get paid for helping others with their projects.

TaskRabbit is an app that will connect you with potential project opportunities. Furniture assembly is just one type of project available on the app. Other projects include TV mounting, landscaping tasks, closet organizing, and home repair work. Rates vary depending on the project and area, but many projects pay $20 to $50 per hour.

These side hustles may not be ones you've heard of before, but they offer different ways to earn more income. By getting a side hustle, you may be able to build up an emergency fund, pay off debt, or save for a future expense like a vehicle or down payment for a house.

