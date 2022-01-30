If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Maurie Backman | Published on Jan. 30, 2022
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Working remotely is a mixed bag. Here's what you need to know.
Before the pandemic, remote work was a privilege reserved for the fortunate few. These days, however, it's practically the norm -- at least for the time being.
Many companies made the shift to remote work early in 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak first erupted. And now, two years later, many still have that arrangement in place, largely due to safety concerns.
Still, many employers have plans to bring workers back to the office once it's more feasible. So if you've gotten used to working remotely and want to keep doing it, you may want to seek out a position that lends to that setup even once the pandemic improves.
In a recent Monster.com survey, 57% of job seekers said they're looking for remote work. But while there are benefits to working remotely on a long-term basis, there are some drawbacks to consider as well.
It's easy to see why remote work is so appealing, as there are numerous benefits involved.
Working from home means not having to pay for a bus, train, parking spot, or fuel for your vehicle. The result? Less spending and more money in your savings account.
We don't know how long COVID-19 will continue to be a problem or how long it will result in changing quarantine measures. But if you work remotely, you'll have one less source of exposure to worry about.
Working remotely doesn't necessarily mean getting to set your own hours. In fact, you may have to stick to a preset schedule. But you may get more general flexibility by being at home, such as being able to throw dinner in the oven at 4:30 p.m. rather than having to wait until you get home from the office at 6 p.m. to get it started.
Though working remotely has its perks, there are drawbacks to be aware of.
If you live alone and don't have a large social network, working remotely could lead to feelings of isolation. And that could negatively affect your mental health.
Working remotely could mean falling victim to a host of distractions, whether it's your TV, your nagging laundry pile, or your yappy dog who constantly wants to be taken out for a walk. Too many distractions, however, could lead to poor performance on your part. That could make it more difficult to snag raises or get promoted. And in a more extreme situation, it could put your job at risk.
When you work in an office, you can observe your peers and learn from them. That's harder to do in a remote environment, and that could make it difficult to grow your job skills. Similarly, by working remotely, you could end up missing out on face time with management, making it harder to climb the ladder.
It's easy to see why remote work is so desirable. But before you decide that a fully remote job is best for you, be sure to look at the big picture. You may come to the realization that a partially remote scenario is actually a better fit.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.