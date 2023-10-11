6 Amazing Deals Only Available During Amazon Prime Day
KEY POINTS
- Oct. 11 is the final day of the Prime Big Deal Days shopping event.
- Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts on popular items like the Apple Watch SE, LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask, and Vitamix 5200 Blender.
Prime Day is a popular summertime online shopping event hosted by Amazon. But the summer isn't the only time Prime members can score major discounts. The online retailer has a fall savings event called Prime Big Deal Days. It's not too late to shop the sale, but today is the last day -- so don't delay. Let's outline a few fantastic deals only available during this fall Amazon Prime Day shopping event so you can start drafting your shopping list.
1. Apple Watch SE
If you've been thinking of buying an Apple Watch and love a discount, you may want to scoop up Apple's most affordable model, the Apple Watch SE. Prime members can save $50 by purchasing one during the Prime Big Deal Days event.
Here's a breakdown of the discounted prices by model and case size:
- GPS model (40 mm): $199
- GPS model (44 mm) $229
- GPS + Cellular model (40 mm): $249
- GPS + Cellular model (44 mm): $279
2. Vitamix 5200 Blender
For those who want to invest in a high-quality blender, the Vitamix 5200 Blender is available at a significant discount through Oct. 11. You can upgrade your smoothie routine without draining your bank account balance. You'll pay $299.95 instead of $549.99 if you buy it today.
3. LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
Quality skincare products can be expensive. But if you can stay on budget by purchasing skincare essentials during sales like this. The LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask is a top-rated skincare product from Korea. It hydrates and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier overnight. As a Prime member, you can get a container for $22.40 instead of $32 through Oct. 11.
4. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away
If you have furry friends or young kids, you may be considering upgrading your vacuum to make it easier to keep your home clean. The Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away is available to Prime members at a $50 discount. You'll pay $128.99 instead of $178.99. This upright vacuum features a detachable pod so you can easily clean stairs, furniture, and hard-to-reach areas.
5. T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer
Looking for a professional-quality hair dryer without a hefty price tag? You may want to buy the T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer. It's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days for $139.99 instead of $199.99. While I don't have this hair dryer, I have a hair straightener from the same brand, and I've been pleased with its performance.
6. Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat
Fall is already here, and now is the ideal time to upgrade your wardrobe so you're prepared as the weather continues to get cooler. The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat is on sale for as little as $45.40. Prices vary by color, but you'll get the best deal if you choose a black jacket. That's not a bad price at all.
Shop during sales to stay on budget
This list is just a sampling of the deals available throughout the day. But you'll need to have a Prime membership to shop the sale. If you're not ready to invest in an Amazon Prime membership, check to see if a free trial is available.
Shopping during a big sale, so you get a good deal on items you've been meaning to buy, is an excellent personal finance strategy. Before entering your credit card details at checkout, ensure you're using a credit card that earns rewards. Don't have a rewards credit card yet? Check out our list of the best rewards credit cards to learn more about the many benefits of these cards.
