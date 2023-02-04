6 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in February

Put these on your shopping list and scoop them up before they're gone.

Key points Trader Joe's is constantly introducing new products.

This month, you can enjoy a host of new finds, from spreads to sweets to a unique bread product.

Any product that appeals to your taste buds is something you should aim to purchase soon -- before it leaves the Trader Joe's lineup.

There's a reason Trader Joe's is such a foodie favorite. The grocery chain is constantly evolving its lineup of products to keep things interesting.

Of course, that's a good thing and a bad thing. On a positive note, shopping at Trader Joe's is like an adventure, because you never know what new products you'll come across. On the other hand, you run the risk of falling in love with a product only to see it disappear off the shelves after just a handful of weeks.

With that in mind, here are a few amazing items Trader Joe's is offering right now. If any of them appeal to you, carve out some time to run over to your nearest Trader Joe's -- before they're gone.

1. Thai Wheat Noodles

When you need to whip up a meal in a pinch, noodles make a great base. Trader Joe's is selling a 21-ounce box of Thai Wheat Noodles for $2.99. You can put them into a soup or stir fry some vegetables for a quick and easy entree.

2. Hot Cocoa Inspired Cream Cheese Spread

Wintertime is the prime hot cocoa season. But now, you can eat your hot cocoa as well as drink it thanks to this Trader Joe's creation. Think of it as a cream cheese spread that tastes more like chocolate cheesecake. You can put it on toast to get your picky eater kids to finish their breakfast, or hoard it for yourself and indulge once they've left for school in the morning -- no judgment. An 8-ounce tub will cost you just $2.79.

3. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread

While we're on the topic of unique Trader Joe's spreads, you may want to add this cheddar spread to your shopping list. Put it on toast, sliced apples, or crackers for a tasty snack. Or heck, eat it right out of the tub -- we won't tell. You can snag a 9-ounce container for just $4.99.

4. Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts

Looking for an inexpensive treat to give your kids or friends on Valentine's Day? Then grab a few packets of these delicious caramels smothered in delectable dark chocolate. At just $1.99 per 2.5-ounce bag, you're apt to rack up a much lower credit card tab than you would at the fancy chocolate shop in town.

5. Cinnamon Bun Inspired Joe-Joe's Sandwich Creme Cookies

If you've never had a Joe-Joe's cookie, it's basically an Oreo with the Trader Joe's label on it. But that's not a bad thing. And just as Oreo tends to introduce new, seasonal flavors, so too does Trader Joe's tend to mix things up for its iconic cookie. This month, it's featuring a cinnamon bun cookie that smells and tastes like the real thing, only without the mess. You can grab a 10.5-ounce box for $3.49.

6. Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread

Whether you're hosting a party for the Big Game or you're simply looking to add an interesting bite to your usual repertoire, you may want to pick up a bag -- or five -- of this amazing pull apart bread. Imagine a fluffy, airy dough with cheddar cheese and jalapeño baked in for an added kick. You can eat these beauties right out of the bag, or pop them into your toaster oven to enjoy them warm. Trader Joe's is selling this mind-blowing concoction for just $4.99 per 12-ounce package.

There really is something for everyone at Trader Joe's, so if you haven't shopped there in quite some time, it's worth popping in during February. And also, assume that you're going to go off-list with at least a few of your purchases, and account for that in your budget. After all, when you're looking at delicious products like these that may not be around too long, it's hard to say no -- especially when the prices at hand won't break the bank.