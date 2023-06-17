6 Little-Known Perks of SNAP Benefits
KEY POINTS
- SNAP benefits don't just cover groceries.
- SNAP makes it possible for recipients to grow a garden.
- In some states, SNAP benefits can be used by eligible recipients to purchase restaurant meals.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits to low-income households so they can pay for nutritious food. What many don't know, though, is that SNAP benefits help you pay for more than just groceries. For example, here are six other things SNAP benefits cover.
1. Restaurant meals
Typically, you can't use your EBT card to pay for restaurant meals. However, the rules are different for some eligible SNAP recipients. Through the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), eligible SNAP recipients in these states can use their EBT card to pay for meals:
- Arizona
- California
- Hawaii
- Illinois (Cook and Franklin counties only)
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Nevada
- New York
- Rhode Island (Providence and Washington counties only)
- Virginia
While criteria for participation varies by state, here's who can typically take part:
- Those who are 60 or older
- Recipients who have a disability and receive disability payments or disability retirement benefits from a government agency
- Homeless adults
- A spouse of a SNAP beneficiary who qualifies for the RMP
The first step for anyone who wants to participate is to get approval from the state of residence and sign an agreement with the Food and Nutrition Service.
Hundreds of restaurants participate in the program. You can tell which take part by a sign displayed (usually on the front door or window) at the restaurant reading "Participating Restaurant: SNAP Restaurant Meals Program," along with the fork and knife logo.
You can also locate restaurants by using the SNAP State Directory of Resources or calling your local SNAP office for a complete list.
2. Hunting and fishing gear
In Alaska, some residents may use their SNAP benefits to buy the hunting and fishing gear needed to procure their own food. Purchases may include lines, hooks, fishing rods, nets, knives, harpoons, and other required equipment. It does not cover transportation, gasoline, shelter, firearms, ammunition, explosives, or clothing.
This benefit is available to those living in areas so remote that recipients would have trouble easily visiting a store. The goal is to give them access to food while helping them leave a little money in the bank.
3. Grocery items purchased through Amazon
SNAP recipients can order groceries on Amazon and have them shipped to their door, paying with their EBT food benefits. It only makes sense to order through Amazon when a person has no way to get to a store or knows they're saving money.
EBT can be used on items sold and shipped by Amazon, as opposed to those sold by third-party vendors. Look for the message "EBT eligible" under an item before ordering.
4. Gift baskets
SNAP benefits can be used to purchase gift baskets as long as edible items make up at least half the cost. For example, if a basket holds 10 items, five must be edible, and the value of those items must be equal to or greater than the value of any non-food items in the basket. Some baskets -- such as those containing alcohol -- may be disqualified. The simplest thing to do is stick with baskets containing only edible items.
5. Seeds and plants
For SNAP recipients who dream of a food garden of their own, it will come as welcome news that SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the seeds and plants they need to get the garden going. While tending a garden will take more effort upfront, over time, a person could end up with far more produce than they could purchase from a store for the same amount of money.
6. Specific live animals
SNAP recipients may not be able to buy a cow or goat with their benefits, but they can use them to purchase shellfish, other seafood, and animals that have been pre-slaughtered.
Ideally, the ability to use SNAP benefits to purchase items "beyond the usual" will help recipients stretch their SNAP dollars and keep more money in their checking accounts.
