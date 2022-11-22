6 of the Best Holiday Deals at Costco

All of these need a spot on your list.

Key points

Costco has a wide range of great deals in stock.

Shopping at Costco for the holidays could save you a lot of money.

Look for gift baskets, gourmet chocolate, and discounts on electronics and kitchen gadgets.

Let's face it -- the holidays can be a really expensive time of the year. From travel to holiday cards to decorations, you can easily rack up a giant credit card balance from mid-November through late December even if you're doing your best to keep your spending to a minimum.

And then there are holiday gifts to consider. Not only might you want to give gifts to your loved ones, but you might feel obligated to give gifts to people like your children's teachers and the boss you report to on a daily basis. And the cost there can really add up.

If you're a Costco member, though, you may have a prime opportunity to keep your holiday expenses down. Right now, Costco has a wide selection of great holiday items in stock, some of which make really great gifts for someone else or yourself. Here are a few deals to check out this season.

1. Affordable gift baskets

When there's someone you need to give a gift to but you don't know that person all that well (think a supervisor at work or a child's teacher), sometimes, the gift of assorted food is really your best bet. Costco has a variety of affordable gift baskets in stock at its warehouse club stores. You can find something for under $30 or splurge on a $50 gift basket if you so choose.

2. Gourmet chocolates

Fancy chocolates make great gifts or stocking stuffers. Costco has a variety of festive boxes on sale right now, as well as some gourmet cookies if that's a better fit.

3. Gingerbread house kits

Building a gingerbread house is a great Christmas Day activity -- or a fun thing to do on a rainy Sunday in December. Right now, Costco is selling a gingerbread house kit at an ultra-low price point. And by "gingerbread house kit," we're really talking about a gingerbread mansion. If you have multiple kids, you won't have to worry about them fighting over who gets the largest piece since there will be more than enough to go around.

4. Heated throw blankets

Heated throw blankets make a great gift for adults and children alike. Costco has these discounted in a variety of colors.

5. Discounted kitchen appliances

If you need to stock up on kitchen tools, now's a great time to visit Costco. From food storage containers to air fryers to mixers, Costco's kitchen section is loaded with discounted items you can use to cook or bake up a storm. If you're hosting for the holidays, it especially pays to pick up the tools you need to pull off a fantastic meal.

6. Price-reduced electronics

Although electronics are a big investment, you're apt to pay less if you buy yours at Costco. Right now, you can find a host of discounted laptops, Smart TVs, and headphones. If you've been thinking of upgrading some of your home office equipment, it also pays to look at products like monitors.

Costco offers great deals all year round. But right, some of the savings you'll enjoy are truly out of the park. So it pays to stop by your local store or have a look online and scope out the many bargains Costco is featuring during the holiday season.