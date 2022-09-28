6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less

Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants.

Inflation has hit Americans hard. From July 2021 to July 2022, prices rose 8.5%. Prices for food at home are up 13.1%, gasoline prices up 44%, and new cars 11.7%. The cost for eating out has also increased in the past year, up 8.9% for restaurants.

Sure, you can get a meal at a fast food restaurant for under $15, but how about your traditional sit-down restaurant? The key is to understand how restaurants charge. They will often lower prices of certain foods to lure you in. The hope is that you will purchase alcohol, other beverages, extra sides, and other higher profit margin dishes. If you are able to avoid those items, you stand a better chance of keeping your final bill more reasonable.

Here are six restaurants where you can get a tasty dinner for under $15. Restaurants along the coasts and in urban cities will typically be more expensive than those in the Midwest or rural areas. The prices listed here are for Los Angeles, so if you live in an area with a lower cost of living, prices may be even cheaper. These prices also don't take into account tax or tips.

1. Applebees

With close to 2,000 locations nationwide, Applebees has been a popular choice for many families. Currently, it's offering Endless Boneless Wings for just $12.99. This offer is good for dine-in only and for a limited time.

2. Olive Garden

Currently in Los Angeles, Olive Garden is offering its "Create Your Own Pasta" meal for $13.99. Its popular "Soup and Salad and Breadsticks" is $12.99. Trying to feed a family? The Olive Garden's family style meals that feed four to six (Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna, etc.) is around $70. Dividing that five or six ways will cost each person under $15.

3. Red Lobster

Red Lobster offers daily specials that will fit your budget. For Friday, it offers the "Fish Fry Friday," which consists of hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and one side for $14.99.

4. P.F. Chang's

Offering Asian fusion cuisine, P.F. Chang's meals on average range from $10 to $40. In Los Angeles, you can get its famous Chicken or Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps for $15.50. Going with a large group? The family meal for six costs $90, equaling out to $15 per person.

5. IHOP

Originally called the International House of Pancakes, IHOP now serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can purchase the "Create Your Own Pancake (Crepe, French Toast, or Belgian Waffle) Combo" for $13.99. Omelets range from $12.59 to $15.99, and entrees such as Sirloin Steak or Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries range in cost from $12.99 to $15.99. The majority of IHOP's meals are under $16.

6. Denny's

Denny's is another national chain known for its inexpensive food. Its Bourbon Bacon Burger costs $11.99, its Plate Lickin' Chicken Fried Chicken is $12.69, and its Southwest Benny Breakfast is $10.89. The majority of the diner's menu items go for under $15, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Don't forget to look for your local mom-and-pop restaurant, which may also have some inexpensive deals. Where you live will make a big difference and you may have a favorite hole-in-the-wall that offers great food at bargain prices. With food prices increasing, looking for good places to eat at inexpensive prices has become harder. These six chain restaurants offer great meals under $15 that won't break your budget.