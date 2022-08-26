6 TikTok Money Experts You Should Follow

You can learn more about money from these experts.

Key points

Watching personal finance content is a great way to learn more about money matters while being entertained.

TikTok creators and money experts like Tori Dunlap, John Liang, and Erika Kullberg can guide you toward improving your financial situation.

If you like video content, TikTok is an excellent social media platform for learning more about subjects that interest you. Many creators are sharing financial knowledge through this popular app. Are you looking for ways to improve your money habits and want to learn by watching videos? The following TikTok money experts are worth following.

1. Tori Dunlap @HerFirst100k

Tori is a money expert and TikTok creator with over 2 million followers. Through her brand, Her First 100k, Tori promotes financial equality and gives women the resources they need to make informed decisions to earn more money and fight the patriarchy. Her videos discuss investing strategies, credit card rewards, budgeting tips, debt payoff, and salary negotiation.

2. John Liang @JohnsFinanceTips

John uses TikTok to share a variety of personal finance tips. His videos touch on many financial subjects. Examples include the importance of an emergency fund, how to use travel credit card miles to pay for travel, how to earn cash back when shopping online, and what steps to take to reach financial independence. His quick, informative, and easy-to-understand videos have gained him a following of 2 million TikTok users.

3. Michela Allocca @BreakYourBudget

Michela is another TikTok money expert sharing tips and tricks to help viewers make wise money choices. Her target viewers are millennials. She discusses many personal finance topics including investing, budgeting, side hustles, and financial freedom.

She also shares money stories from viewers where her followers explain how they use their money each month. She then gives recommendations on how they could improve their spending, saving, debt payoff, and investing strategies.

4. Erika Kullberg @ErikaKullberg

Erika is a lawyer and personal finance expert with nearly 9 million followers. Through her TikTok videos, she uses her legal experience to guide viewers through everyday situations. She explains how to use a company's terms and conditions to your benefit. Since the average person doesn't review terms and conditions carefully, her content is informative and helpful and could help you get compensation, freebies, or other benefits.

5. Nick Meyer @NickTalksMoney

Nick is a certified financial planner and TikTok personal finance content creator with a loyal following. He covers subject matter related to investing, shopping hacks, travel hacks, crypto, taxes, and credit cards. Nick explains essential financial topics through his videos in a fun and entertaining way by acting out skits. He also talks about common money mistakes so viewers can take steps to avoid financial pitfalls.

6. Taylor Price @PricelessTay

Taylor is a Gen Z creator helping young people learn more about important financial matters. Her videos cover money matters such as how to get a raise, budget shopping hacks, remote work opportunities, side hustle ideas, how to pay off debt, and investing tips. You'll find her content helpful if you want to take early steps to set yourself up for a life of financial success.

TikTok is a great place to go if you want to be entertained. But you can also use this social media app to your advantage by learning more about important money topics from money experts. For additional money tips, check out our personal finance resources.