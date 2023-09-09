6 Ways to Make Your Long-Distance Move Cheaper and Less Stressful
KEY POINTS
- The average cost of a cross-country move is $4,760, but costs can vary dramatically depending on how much you need to move and how you approach it.
- Declutter first, and pack your own boxes.
- Consider hiring movers to help you load and unload if you're driving a truck yourself, and put moving expenses on the right credit card.
If there's one thing I can claim expert knowledge of, it's moving. I've moved 35 times to date, and this includes moves within the same neighborhood all the way up to long-distance moves. Moving isn't cheap, and if you're moving across the country, you'll be looking at big bills. Angi found that the average cost of a cross-country move is $4,760 (with a range of $2,612 to $6,985). This vast gulf is indicative of the many factors that go into a move -- such as whether you hire movers or DIY it.
If you're feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of a long-distance move -- and the hit to your checking account -- read on for a few ways to make the process easier.
1. Declutter first
If you're planning a long-distance move, do yourself a massive favor and take the time to downsize your belongings first. This is one thing I wish I had done every single time I moved. I'm hoping my next move will be the last one for a while, and between now and then (likely next year), I intend to declutter as if my life depends on it.
Paring down your belongings will save you money on boxes and packing supplies, and you might be able to move with a smaller, cheaper truck or moving container.
2. Pack your own boxes
Yes, you can hire full-service movers who will pack your belongings as well as load them onto a truck and drive them wherever you're moving. But you'll save money by opting to do the packing yourself instead.
Packing is often the most overwhelming part of the move process, especially if you've lived somewhere for a long time and accumulated a lot of stuff. After you declutter, I recommend going room to room and packing items you won't need until after your move -- so if it's summer, pack your winter stuff first.
3. Use a moving container
I'm sure you've heard of PODS before, but that's not the only game in town when it comes to moving containers. Several companies will deliver a steel moving container to you, then you fill it with your belongings and the company transports it on a truck for you. Going this route may not be the cheapest, especially if you have a lot of stuff to move, but in terms of lowering your stress, it can't be beat.
I used one of these companies (ABF's U-Pack service) a decade ago for part of one of my big moves. I needed to transport a storage unit's worth of stuff after I had already settled into my new home, and I paid almost $2,000. I got a quote from PODS at the time, too, and it was about twice as much. So if you want to do this, definitely call around and get multiple quotes to find the best deal.
4. Drive the truck yourself
The more stressful but likely cheaper option for your long-distance move is to rent and drive a truck yourself. In this instance, you'll pay for the truck rental itself, along with gas. Angi says the cost of moving this way will likely range from $1,200 to $2,100.
I frequently recommend movers, but the cost of using them for a long-distance move is going to be a lot. Consider hiring movers at your departure and arrival points to help you load and unload a truck, though. You'll probably pay a set rate per hour for the labor if you decide to do this -- Angi, again, says local movers' hourly rate will likely be $25 to $50, but you'll pay more if you need more than one or two helpers. Don't forget to budget for a cash tip!
5. Use the right credit card for expenses along the way
In moving, as in so many aspects of personal finances, the right money tools will help. Consider putting your moving expenses on a credit card for purchase protections, rewards, and to easily keep track of what you spend.
And if you're doing a multi-day move and will be staying at hotels along the way, a travel rewards credit card is the perfect way to cover the cost -- you can earn points toward a future (and ideally more fun) trip.
6. See if you can get help with the costs
If you're relocating for a job, see if your new employer can help defray the cost of the move. All of my long-distance moves as an adult were prompted by a job change, and I had a few employers that paid for all or part of my move. Even $500 can go a long way toward a long-distance move, especially if you're on a shoestring budget and that $500 will cover a trailer attached to the back of a small SUV. (And yes, I made two moves of more than 1,000 miles each using this strategy.)
Take a deep breath, make a comprehensive moving checklist, and consider a few of these tips to make your long-distance move more manageable.
