7 of the Best Costco Buys Under $50
KEY POINTS
- Costco carries numerous items that cost less than $50.
- Consider a kitchen tool set, a heated throw, and a lunch pack that does a great job of keeping your food cold.
It's a big misconception that Costco only carries cheap or inexpensive items. You could easily spend $3,000 or more on a furniture set, or upward of $1,000 on new electronics. But it's also possible to spend a lot less at Costco and walk away with quality purchases. Here are some items you might find right now for less than $50.
1. Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set
Have some of your go-to kitchen utensils gone missing or gotten battered from years of use? If you have a bunch of tools to replace, consider this 12-piece set, which Costco is selling online for $49.99 (note that prices can be lower in stores). It includes a whisk, peeler, pizza cutter, spatula, and ice cream scoop. And best of all, the entire set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. If you've been relying on takeout instead of buying groceries and cooking due to missing kitchen tools, this set could be your ticket to more home-cooked meals -- and added savings on food.
2. Berkshire Life Heated Throw
Throw blankets are the sort of thing you can't have too many of. You never know when a guest might want to grab one or when one of your kids might want to cozy up during a family movie night. This heated throw from Costco is only $34.99 online and is machine washable. It comes with four different heat settings and is designed to shut off automatically after four hours. If your family members tend to get cold during the winter, investing in a few of these blankets could help you save money on heating costs.
3. ShedRain Windpro Compact Umbrella, 2-pack
Umbrellas aren't meant to be single-use items. But let's face it -- sometimes, they can get lost or damaged quickly, leaving you in the lurch the next time you have to venture out in the rain. Costco is selling this two-pack of quality umbrellas for $39.99. They're easy to open and close, and they're made with anti-inversion technology so you're less likely to get soaked in a downpour. If you're a two-car household, you can stick one umbrella in each vehicle so you're always prepared.
4. Brother P-Touch PT-2040C Label Maker with Supplies
If your New Year's resolution for 2023 was to get your home more organized and you've sort of fallen behind, this label maker could come to your rescue. Costco is selling it for $32.99, and it features a built-in manual cutter for ease of use. Whether you're trying to get your basement in order or want to better identify what's in your kids' closets, a label maker could prove invaluable.
5. Coast G25 Bulls-Eye Spot Beam LED Flashlight, 3-pack
You never know when a storm might hit and knock the power out. That's why it's important to always be prepared. Costco can help there with this three-pack of LED flashlights. They come with a lifetime warranty and cost $37.99 for all three. Keep one in your car and stash the remaining two in an area of your home that's easy to access.
6. Titan Arctic Zone Fridge Cold, Crush Resistant Lunch Pack with 2 Ice Walls, 2-pack
Bringing your own lunch to work can save you a lot of money compared to purchasing lunch daily from a restaurant or cafe. But if your office lacks a fridge, that's not so easy. Enter these lunch packs from Costco. They can keep your food fridge-cold for up to six hours so you don't have to worry about spoilage. A two-pack will run you $49.99, so if you and a spouse work in an office, this could be a good buy for you.
7. BirdRock Home 31.5" Grazing Board
If you're in the habit of hosting parties, you might pride yourself on the assortment of foods you typically put out. If you've been looking to introduce cheese boards into the mix, consider this large-sized grazing board from Costco. It's made of acacia wood for an elegant look. You can buy one (or more) right now for just $27.99. And incidentally, these boards make a great gift when you're invited to a gathering and don't want to show up empty-handed.
Costco carries a large selection of items for under $50, and these are really just a sampling. So if there are things on your wish-list you're hoping to scoop up sooner rather than later, then it pays to head to Costco and see what's in stock. And remember, you can also visit Costco.com for an even wider range of product offerings.
