7 of the Best Sam's Club Buys Under $50
KEY POINTS
- You can find a lot of good deals at Sam's Club, especially on bulk groceries and everyday essentials like toilet paper.
- A lot of Member's Mark products have thousands of positive reviews, with some of the most popular items boasting more than 75,000 five-star reviews!
It's hard to beat a warehouse store for great prices on everyday essentials. For instance, Sam's Club offers big bargains on just about anything you can use in bulk.
The low prices aren't the only reason people are loyal to Sam's Club, however. Sam's Club's Member's Mark house brand is a great blend of value and quality, as evidenced by the thousands of positive reviews.
Here's a look at some highly rated Member's Mark items that also offer up a pretty great bang for your buck.
1. Member's Mark Coffee Single-Serve Cups: $27.98
Details: 100 count package, various flavors
Cost: $0.28 per cup
Rating: 4.8 stars, 4,366 reviews (French Roast flavor)
What shoppers are saying: "What a great tasting coffee, and the price has made it our go-to morning cup."
2. Member's Mark Nasal Spray: $24.88
50mcg Aller-Nose, Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray (0.62 fl. oz., 6 ct.)
4.9 (1742)
Details:
Cost:
Rating: 4.9 stars from 1,742 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "Just like the name brand, only much cheaper. Works great for me!"
3. Member's Mark Ultra Premium 2-Ply Toilet Paper: $22.98
Details: 45 rolls, 235 sheets per roll
Cost: $0.02 per sheet
Rating: 4.9 stars from 86,039 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "This bath tissue is as good as all the other name brand tissues if not better! It's strong, soft, and a great value. Would not use anything else!"
4. Member's Mark Alkaline AA Batteries: $21.48
Details: 48-count pack
Cost: $0.42 per battery
Rating: 4.7 stars from 3,465 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "I have bought many batteries in my lifetime. These are the best, last the longest, and are a great value for the price."
5. Member's Mark Power Flex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags: $17.98
Details: 13 gallon bags, 200-count box
Cost: $0.09 per bag
Rating: 4.8 stars from 21,151 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "These are THE best low-cost garbage bags ever!"
6. Member's Mark Roasted & Salted Pistachios: $14.98
Details: 48 ounce package
Cost: $0.31 per ounce
Rating: 4.8 stars from 2,301 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "I buy a bag on every visit. Can't keep them in the house! Terrific snack."
7. Member's Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup: $12.98
Details: 32 ounce jugs
Cost: $0.41 per ounce
Rating: 4.8 stars from 2,800 reviewers
What shoppers are saying: "I only use pure maple syrup. This has a really good taste. Great product! Never disappoints!"
Create your own "best of" list
Turns out, you really can make your home and your bank account happy at the same time! Of course, everyone's needs will differ; no item on the planet could make everyone happy, and that sadly applies to Member's Mark as much as anything.
To really figure out the best Member's Mark items for your family, you'll have to try them yourself. There are hundreds of products to test out, so enjoy the ride!
While you're exploring the wide world of warehouse store products, make sure you're also applying some of that curiosity to maximizing your credit card rewards. Mastering your personal finances requires a multi-pronged approach -- like saving on toilet paper while also earning cash back rewards.
