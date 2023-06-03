7 Perks of Buying Glasses and Contacts at Sam's Club

Many people join Sam's Club for the savings involved. Shopping there for things like groceries and household items often means racking up a lower credit card tab compared to what you'd be looking at in a supermarket or big-box store.

But one added perk of being a Sam's Club member is getting to take advantage of its eyewear and contact lenses. You need a membership to purchase glasses and contacts at Sam's Club, but here are a few good reasons to go that route.

1. You can save big on glasses

The cost of your eyeglasses at Sam's Club will depend on the frame and type of lens you choose. But you should know that Sam's Club offers glasses that start at just $59. Compare that to Warby Parker, where adult prescription glasses start at $95, and you're looking at a real bargain.

2. You can try on glasses virtually

Ordering your glasses from Sam's Club online? It can be difficult to find the perfect pair when you're not able to get to an actual store. But Sam's Club has a virtual try-on tool that integrates with your laptop's camera to show you what your new glasses might actually look like on your face.

You can always place an order for contact lenses the next time you're visiting your local Sam's Club store. But if that's not convenient, you can order your contacts online or by phone by calling 1-800-749-LENS (5367).

Sam's Club carries a host of brands for contact lens wearers, from Alcon to Dailies to Bausch + Lomb. You can also choose from different contact lens types, from daily disposable lenses to monthly disposables.

Plus, you might save some money on contacts by buying them in bulk. Sam's Club sells Alcon's TOTAL30 contacts for $42.38 per box when you buy four boxes. Lens.com sells the same item for $44.89 per box.

5. You can pay by gift card

Eyeglasses and contacts can be expensive. And even if you have vision insurance, you may be forced to pay out of pocket if you're already exceeded your plan's allowance (such as if your insurance only pays for one pair of glasses per year but you need a second pair). But if you happen to have a Sam's Club gift card, you're in luck, because you can use it to purchase contact lenses in stores, or to buy glasses online or in stores.

6. Your satisfaction is guaranteed

Sam's Club maintains a 30-day, hassle-free return or exchange policy for the eyewear it sells. If you aren't satisfied with your purchase, you can get a refund or exchange within 30 days.

7. You can buy kids' glasses, too

It's not just adults who can buy their eyeglasses at Sam's Club. The warehouse club giant sells kids' glasses, too. Best of all, prices start at just $59. That's a steal compared to other low-cost options like Warby Parker, where kids' glasses start at $95.

Whether you're new to needing glasses or have needed corrective lenses for years, it pays to consider buying your next pair (or batch of contacts) at Sam's Club. And if you can't make it over to a store, you can always take advantage of the option to order your eyewear online.