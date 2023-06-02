7 Things You Should Never (Ever) Do at Costco

A few days ago, I stopped by Costco on my way home from an appointment, and was surprised by how wonderful the experience was. Of course, it was a weekday and the last time I'd been in Costco had been the weekend before. The difference was startling. There were very few people in the store. Everything was calm, peaceful, and so different from what I've grown accustomed to.

And that got me thinking. For Costco employees, it must be like working in two different worlds. They get those quiet, peaceful weekday mornings, and the wild weekends with carts blocking the aisles and members jostling for position.

By the time I got back to my desk, it was still fresh on my mind. And so, I did what I've been doing lately -- I went down a Reddit hole (that may be my new term for rabbit hole). I specifically visited a subreddit where employees, both current and former, discuss their experiences with Costco members. Here's the inside scoop, highlighting the seven things we should never, ever do at Costco.

1. Don't pretend employees are invisible

According to employees, it's easy to feel invisible, or at the very least, unimportant. If you see an employee pushing a huge cart, loaded with thousands of pounds of merchandise, stop and let them pass. That's not always what happens. According to the folks on Reddit, some people like to cut in front of a cart or pallet jack, forcing the employee to try to stop. It's both unsafe and rude.

By the same token, do not continue a conversation on your cell phone as you're checking out. It's possible that the cashier will have a question for you, and even if they don't, it's a good idea to pay attention to what's going on as you pay. Besides, as one employee said, if you're not paying attention and the line is long, someone is likely to slip right in front of you.

2. Don't assume 'someone will clean it up'

Employees are responsible for restacking boxes that members rifle through at the front of the store. They must also refold and stack clothing that's been pushed from a table to the floor. And stray toys parents have allowed their little ones to carry through the warehouse must be gathered and put back where they belong.

It's easy to say "It's their job and they're getting paid for it," but being rude to an employee is just being rude -- whether they see you do it or not.

3. Don't arrive just before closing time

When a customer comes through the door just before closing, store managers must stay past closing time until they're finished shopping. According to employees, some members will even squat down to slip in under the gates as they're being closed. I get the desire to buy bargains and leave a little extra in the bank, but honestly, squatting under a gate sounds both desperate and dangerous.

4. Don't pick something up just to be nice

According to employees, you should never feel as though you must buy a product simply because you tried it. And no matter how nice the server is, don't take a product you aren't absolutely sure you're going to buy.

Here's why: At the end of their shift, sample servers take inventory of how many products were sold from their station. Then, at the end of the day, if the number doesn't match up with the overall inventory remaining, someone has to find the missing product. It's not the sample server because they're normally not Costco employees. Instead, an employee must go on the hunt, taking them away from other duties.

If you liked the sample (or even if you thought it was horrible), it's okay to give the server a smile and walk away. You don't have to take anything with you.

5. Don't climb

This should go without saying, but you should never climb up on a pallet, shelf, or any other surface to get to something you need. If you can't reach an item, ask an employee to get it down for you. According to those on the subreddit, employees would rather get a ladder than see someone get hurt.

6. Don't abuse your membership

With the thousands of products Costco carries and the number of cars in the parking lot on any given Saturday, you'd think that the retailer makes the bulk of its money from merchandise sales. That's not the case, though.

After administrative costs and all other fees are accounted for, Costco only makes a small profit from the sale of merchandise. Where it makes money is by selling memberships. Not only do those membership fees represent a steady stream of revenue, but they also mean that Costco spends far less on advertising than other retailers.

People who abuse their memberships by allowing dozens of other people to piggyback on it eventually hurt everyone. The desire to help other people save money is noble. However, at some point, Costco may be forced to raise prices to make up for all those who take advantage of the retailer without contributing to its success.

7. Don't stick to a single location

Whether it's across town or across the country, different Costco stores carry different products. Learning what's available in other stores expands the benefit of being a Costco member. In fact, if you're ever visiting a foreign country, find out if there's a Costco you can visit there. International travelers love to report back on the weird and wonderful things they find in foreign Costco warehouses.

If it helps, pretend you're shopping with your mother. If Mom wouldn't endorse an action, you probably shouldn't do it.